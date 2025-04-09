Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Will Smith
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Smiths' Split 'Shocker' — Will Smith 'Won't Be Kept Company' by Estranged 'Wife' Jada on European Rap Tour... After Years of Rumors The Pair Split 'Ages Ago'

will smith jada split european rap tour
Source: MEGA

Will Smith won't be kept company by estranged wife Jada during his European rap tour.

April 9 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Slap-happy Will Smith is returning to his rap roots with a European summer tour, but RadarOnline.com can reveal he will not be accompanied by estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith – and they predict the long separation will lead to divorce.

"They hardly see each other as it is," our insider said. "But with Will heading out on tour for almost three months, things are only going to get worse. All the time apart will almost certainly be the final straw."

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star, 56, is once again getting jiggy wit' music after releasing Based on a True Story, his first album in 20 years.

Article continues below advertisement
will smith jada split european rap tour
Source: AUGUSTALSINA/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Jada Pinkett Smith raised eyebrows with her memoir revelations and past 'entanglement' with August Alsina.

Article continues below advertisement

But according to the insider, Jada – who Will wed in December 1997 – has no plans to join her concert-bound spouse overseas.

"They haven't severed ties, and if you ask them, they will both tell you they are life partners," our insider added. "But the truth is that they hardly spend time together these days.

"And come summertime, Will isn't planning to be around at all. He's on his own journey, and Jada is not really a part of it.

"He's going to cut loose, have fun and make up for lost time when he's on the road. She's got zero interest in following him around and even if she did, Will doesn't seem to be inviting her."

Article continues below advertisement
will smith jada split european rap tour
Source: MEGA

India Martínez turned heads in Miami with her and Smith's stage stunt.

Article continues below advertisement

Red Table Talk host Jada, 53, dropped a bombshell in the 2023 memoir Worthy, telling the world she and Will secretly separated seven years earlier.

In 2020, the chatty cougar also admitted to having a past "entanglement" with R&B singer August Alsina, 32, and last year, Jada bragged that she and Will were "together in the way that works for us."

But despite their unorthodox arrangement, sources insist that Jada still gets jealous.

"Will's a very flirtatious guy – and that never goes over well with Jada," our insider said.

Article continues below advertisement
will smith jada split european rap tour
Source: MEGA

Jada won't join Will's European tour – deepening their already strained relationship, insiders say.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
kanye west sex toys wife bianca

EXCLUSIVE: From KKK to XXX — How Kanye West is Aiming to Make Himself a Billionaire in Asian Hideaway By Launching Range of 'Crazed and Extreme' Sex Toys — Including 'Gadgets' Modelled on Himself and Wife Bianca

elton john madonna buried hatchet karma pp

EXCLUSIVE: Secret Reason Dying Elton John and Madonna Buried the Hatchet After Decades of Feuding — 'He Fears Going to the Grave With Bad Karma'

As RadarOnline.com has reported, sources squealed that Will landed in hot water after nearly locking lips with 39-year-old songbird India Martínez while performing their duet First Love in Miami.

One insider claimed that their stage shenanigans had Jada seeing red.

They said: "You can imagine how toxic things are going to get when he's out on tour all summer and she's home stewing.

"A lot of people in their lives are predicting this summer will be the breaking point for them."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.