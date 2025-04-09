EXCLUSIVE: Smiths' Split 'Shocker' — Will Smith 'Won't Be Kept Company' by Estranged 'Wife' Jada on European Rap Tour... After Years of Rumors The Pair Split 'Ages Ago'
Slap-happy Will Smith is returning to his rap roots with a European summer tour, but RadarOnline.com can reveal he will not be accompanied by estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith – and they predict the long separation will lead to divorce.
"They hardly see each other as it is," our insider said. "But with Will heading out on tour for almost three months, things are only going to get worse. All the time apart will almost certainly be the final straw."
The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star, 56, is once again getting jiggy wit' music after releasing Based on a True Story, his first album in 20 years.
But according to the insider, Jada – who Will wed in December 1997 – has no plans to join her concert-bound spouse overseas.
"They haven't severed ties, and if you ask them, they will both tell you they are life partners," our insider added. "But the truth is that they hardly spend time together these days.
"And come summertime, Will isn't planning to be around at all. He's on his own journey, and Jada is not really a part of it.
"He's going to cut loose, have fun and make up for lost time when he's on the road. She's got zero interest in following him around and even if she did, Will doesn't seem to be inviting her."
Red Table Talk host Jada, 53, dropped a bombshell in the 2023 memoir Worthy, telling the world she and Will secretly separated seven years earlier.
In 2020, the chatty cougar also admitted to having a past "entanglement" with R&B singer August Alsina, 32, and last year, Jada bragged that she and Will were "together in the way that works for us."
But despite their unorthodox arrangement, sources insist that Jada still gets jealous.
"Will's a very flirtatious guy – and that never goes over well with Jada," our insider said.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, sources squealed that Will landed in hot water after nearly locking lips with 39-year-old songbird India Martínez while performing their duet First Love in Miami.
One insider claimed that their stage shenanigans had Jada seeing red.
They said: "You can imagine how toxic things are going to get when he's out on tour all summer and she's home stewing.
"A lot of people in their lives are predicting this summer will be the breaking point for them."