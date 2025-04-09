EXCLUSIVE: Smiths' Split 'Shocker' — Will Smith 'Won't Be Kept Company' by Estranged 'Wife' Jada on European Rap Tour... After Years of Rumors The Pair Split 'Ages Ago'

Slap-happy Will Smith is returning to his rap roots with a European summer tour, but RadarOnline.com can reveal he will not be accompanied by estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith – and they predict the long separation will lead to divorce.

"They hardly see each other as it is," our insider said. "But with Will heading out on tour for almost three months, things are only going to get worse. All the time apart will almost certainly be the final straw."

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star, 56, is once again getting jiggy wit' music after releasing Based on a True Story, his first album in 20 years.