The agreement could also complicate U.S. relations with Iran, whose nuclear program has been subject to years of sanctions, military pressure and demands for intrusive international inspections.

Analysts argue Tehran is likely to view the Saudi deal as evidence that Washington applies different standards to different regional allies.

Mohammed bin Salman has previously said Saudi Arabia would seek nuclear weapons if Iran successfully developed one of its own, a warning which has fueled concerns about a regional proliferation race.

Experts also fear the agreement may encourage other American allies to demand similar treatment.

The United Arab Emirates could seek to revisit its own commitments, arguing it accepted stricter conditions than those now offered to Saudi Arabia.

Some analysts have also drawn parallels with warnings made by President John F. Kennedy, who predicted before his assassination in 1963 the world could eventually see more than 20 nuclear-armed states.

While the horrifying outcome never materialized, experts increasingly believe the international system that restrained proliferation for decades is under growing strain, raising fears Kennedy's prediction may yet prove closer to reality than many once believed.

Other experts have told us Trump's foreign affairs approach is driving the planet towards the brink of World War Three, as he continues to bombard Iran with bombs.