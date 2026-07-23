Boyband Member Jack Avery Announces Tour Dates Just Months After Baby Mama Gabbie Gonzalez Was Arrested for Allegedly Hiring Hitman to Kill Him

Alongside his former bandmates Jonah Marais and Zach Herron, Avery revealed on July 23 that the group will be traveling to Australia this fall for a short tour.

The trio posted an Instagram video walking by the beach in Los Angeles with their band's song, Talk, playing in the background. They threw around ideas for where they could take a boys' trip before Herron said, "Australia would be crazy."

Marais told the boys they could all play a set and play some "bangers" together. He wrote on the Instagram post, "Australia, dreams do come true. We’re coming. Introducing The Dreamer Tour Down Under with @jackaverymusic and @zachherron."

The tour will not include their bandmates Daniel Seavey and Corbyn Besson, who are tied up with their own careers and commitments. The boys will begin their tour on November 11 in Melbourne and end on November 16 in Perth.