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Home > Celebrity > crime

Boyband Member Jack Avery Announces Tour Dates Just Months After Baby Mama Gabbie Gonzalez Was Arrested for Allegedly Hiring Hitman to Kill Him

A photo of Jack Avery alongside a mugshot of Gabbie Gonzalez
Source: @jackavery/Instagram; Humboldt County Sheriff's Office

Jack Avery announced tour dates following the disturbing alleged plot.

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July 23 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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Why Don't We's Jack Avery will return to the road just after his ex-girlfriend, Gabbie Gonzalez, was arrested for an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Gonzalez, 24, was arrested on May 18 alongside her father, as they were both accused of attempting to hire a hitman to take out Avery. After the arrest, Avery stayed out of the public's eyes, spending time with the pair's daughter, Lavender Avery. Now, just two months later, the singer is ready to hit the road, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Jack Avery Announces Australian Tour Dates With Former Bandmates

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A photo of Jonah Marais, Zach Herron, and Jack Avery
Source: MEGA

Avery, Jonah Marais, and Zach Herron are set to tour in Australia.

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Alongside his former bandmates Jonah Marais and Zach Herron, Avery revealed on July 23 that the group will be traveling to Australia this fall for a short tour.

The trio posted an Instagram video walking by the beach in Los Angeles with their band's song, Talk, playing in the background. They threw around ideas for where they could take a boys' trip before Herron said, "Australia would be crazy."

Marais told the boys they could all play a set and play some "bangers" together. He wrote on the Instagram post, "Australia, dreams do come true. We’re coming. Introducing The Dreamer Tour Down Under with @jackaverymusic and @zachherron."

The tour will not include their bandmates Daniel Seavey and Corbyn Besson, who are tied up with their own careers and commitments. The boys will begin their tour on November 11 in Melbourne and end on November 16 in Perth.

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Gabbie Gonzalez Arrested for Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot

A photo of Gabbie Gonzalez
Source: @gabbieegonzalez/Instagram

Gabbie Gonzalez pleaded not guilty after being accused of hiring a hitman to kill Avery.

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Avery was the target of an alleged murder-for-hire plot, which prosecutors claimed was facilitated by Gonzalez, her father, and her now-ex-boyfriend.

After the arrival of their child in April 2019, Avery and Gonzalez shared a publicly strained relationship. Eventually, they broke up and attempted to co-parent. However, Gonzalez moved to Hawaii with Lavender, 7, leaving Avery, who was actively in the band at the time, in California.

The distance only put further strain on their co-parenting efforts. While Gonzalez publicly trashed Avery's parenting, Avery remained relatively silent; her father allegedly coordinated with an undercover FBI agent whom he thought was a hitman.

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Investigation Concludes After Several Years

A photo of Gabbie Gonzalez
Source: @gabbieegonzalez/Instagram

Gonzalez was released on bail.

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Her father allegedly wired a friend $10,000 for "web-development payments" despite his admission to police that he never performed any web services for him. The father also allegedly wrote to a family member, "Call Barca.. never too early." Baraca referred to the man they believed to be a hitman.

The investigation was ongoing for several years before the arrest.

Gonzalez was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation of murder. She pleaded not guilty and was released on bail. She is not permitted to have contact with her daughter, who remains in the custody of Avery.

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Why Don't We Members Tease Jack Avery

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A photo of Why Don't We
Source: MEGA

The musicians didn't shy away from making jokes about the situation.

Avery, Herron, and Marais poked fun at the terrible event during a promotional video. In the clip, the group gives updates on their lives.

Herron said he's doing pretty well. After all, he's taken a pretty laid-back approach to the post-band lifestyle, making music and streaming on Twitch.

Marais explained he's putting out music, too. Plus, he moved to Nashville and got engaged.

However, when the camera panned to Avery, he gave a frantic headshake, "no," indicating things aren't quite so golden for him.

Why Don't We formally split up after going through a lawsuit against their former manager's company, which they alleged mistreated them as teenagers. Their ex-manager denied the allegation, suing them for defamation. Ultimately, the jury ordered the band to pay up $1 each in a sympathetic judgment.

The band members pursued solo careers thereafter.

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