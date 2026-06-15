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Home > Ticker > Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom on Trump's 'Hit List': CA Governor Claims He's Being Investigated by DOJ Because of Potential Prez Run

Gavin Newsom said he is under investigation by the Trump DOJ.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom said he is under investigation by the Trump DOJ.

June 15 2026, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

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California Governor Gavin Newsom claimed that he and his wife are currently under investigation by Donald Trump's Department of Justice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Monday, June 15, Newsom, 58, said the DOJ has not "found a crime," but accused them of "simply trying to find one."

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Gavin Newsom Claims He Has 'Nothing to Hide' From DOJ

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Gavin Newsom alleged he is being investigated because of his potential run for president in 2028.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom alleged he is being investigated because of his potential run for president in 2028.

"He isn't coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President," he continued. "He hates that I consistently call him out. He is simply the most corrupt President in American history."

As for the politician and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, he said they have "nothing to hide." "Mr. President, come after me. I am not going anywhere," he added. "The country is watching."

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Source: @GavinNewsom/X
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Gavin Newsom said Trump 'hates' that he's 'called him out.'
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom said Trump 'hates' that he's 'called him out.'

Newsom expanded on the allegations and how he became aware that he was reportedly under investigation in a lengthier statement.

"In recent days, federal agents have knocked on the doors of family friends and former employees," a press release from his office read. "They are demanding records. They are abusing the grand jury process. Digging through years and years of random documents."

Newsom claimed that Trump "hates that I’ve consistently called him out – over and over again – for his lies and deceit" and has "turned the levers of government into his own personal power ministries to reward cronies and to try to jail his opponents."

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Donald Trump's 'Hit List'

Newsom accused Trump of using his administration to go after 'political enemies.'
Source: MEGA

Newsom accused Trump of using his administration to go after 'political enemies.'

Newsom pointed out that the president's personal attorney, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, essentially runs the Department of Justice at the moment and has "repeatedly gone after" Trump's "political enemies."

"One by one, anyone who has challenged Donald Trump has ended up on his hit list. And today, I proudly join that list," he said. "Just in the last week, I’ve learned his campaign has reached my own home: to get me, he’s coming after my wife, Jen. A public servant. A woman who has dedicated her life to supporting women and girls. Someone who has done nothing wrong, other than having the temerity to advocate for what she believes in. If they can’t intimidate me, they’ll go after the mother of our children."

But Newsom said Trump "picked the wrong target."

"If they really want to find corruption, look no further than 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue," he added.

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Gavin Newsom Accuses Trump of 'Selling the Presidency'

Gavin Newsom slammed Trump's branded merchandise.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom slammed Trump's branded merchandise.

The governor further accused Trump of "selling the presidency" and running the "largest cash heist in American political history," resulting in "hundreds of millions of dollars in personal profit."

"He is doing it openly. He is doing it on camera. He did it last night on the White House lawn. He is doing it through cryptocurrencies. He is doing it through the receipt of a $400 million private jet from a foreign government that he plans to keep when he leaves office," he continued. "Through his sons’ ventures in countries where his own administration is simultaneously making policy. His personal fortune has skyrocketed by $4 billion since making his return to office."

Newsom also called out Trump's growing list of branded merchandise, including coins, shoes, cologne, watches, bibles and cell phones.

"To Donald Trump, this country does not belong to you. It does not belong to your cronies. We are going to fight your lawlessness — and we are going to continue to remind people of this country of your corruption. That same corruption our founders warned us against," he said. "As we move to celebrate our 250th anniversary, I’m going to keep reminding Americans of what they warned would happen if a man with no character ever held the Office of the President."

"So let me say it again: Mr. President, come after me," he declared. "I am not going anywhere."

However, CNN's Paula Reid claimed their own sources said there was "not an investigation directly into Newsom" originating from the DOJ at this time, per Mediaite.

"We are told that there are several investigations into people associated with the California governor," Reid noted. "These are being run out of a U.S. Attorney’s office in California, including one investigation into the governor’s wife for potential tax-related crimes."

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