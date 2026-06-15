Gavin Newsom on Trump's 'Hit List': CA Governor Claims He's Being Investigated by DOJ Because of Potential Prez Run

The governor further accused Trump of "selling the presidency" and running the "largest cash heist in American political history," resulting in "hundreds of millions of dollars in personal profit."

"He is doing it openly. He is doing it on camera. He did it last night on the White House lawn. He is doing it through cryptocurrencies. He is doing it through the receipt of a $400 million private jet from a foreign government that he plans to keep when he leaves office," he continued. "Through his sons’ ventures in countries where his own administration is simultaneously making policy. His personal fortune has skyrocketed by $4 billion since making his return to office."

Newsom also called out Trump's growing list of branded merchandise, including coins, shoes, cologne, watches, bibles and cell phones.

"To Donald Trump, this country does not belong to you. It does not belong to your cronies. We are going to fight your lawlessness — and we are going to continue to remind people of this country of your corruption. That same corruption our founders warned us against," he said. "As we move to celebrate our 250th anniversary, I’m going to keep reminding Americans of what they warned would happen if a man with no character ever held the Office of the President."

"So let me say it again: Mr. President, come after me," he declared. "I am not going anywhere."

However, CNN's Paula Reid claimed their own sources said there was "not an investigation directly into Newsom" originating from the DOJ at this time, per Mediaite.

"We are told that there are several investigations into people associated with the California governor," Reid noted. "These are being run out of a U.S. Attorney’s office in California, including one investigation into the governor’s wife for potential tax-related crimes."