Hunter Biden Claims Kamala Harris 'Isn't a Very Good Politician' as He Says Ex-Veep Wasn't 'Loyal to a Fault' to His Father Joe

Hunter, who has been on a media blitz lately, sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Zeteo Editor-in-Chief Mehdi Hasan all about President Biden's time in office.

At one point, the host pressed the 56-year-old on his repeated criticism of Harris and her political divorce from his dad, asking whether Hunter ever questioned her loyalty to Joe.

"Let me just state it exactly clearly. I think that she was loyal to my father, [but] I don’t think that she was loyal to a fault, however," Hunter replied.