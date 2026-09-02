Hunter Biden Claims Kamala Harris 'Isn't a Very Good Politician' as He Says Ex-Veep Wasn't 'Loyal to a Fault' to His Father Joe
Sept. 2 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET
Hunter Biden had some harsh words for his father's replacement on the 2024 Democratic ticket, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Joe Biden's son has been accused of "throwing Kamala Harris under the bus" after the then-president was pushed aside by his own party in hopes the now ex-veep could defeat Donald Trump.
Hunter Biden Holds Little Back in Evaluating Kamala Harris' Political Savvy
Hunter, who has been on a media blitz lately, sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Zeteo Editor-in-Chief Mehdi Hasan all about President Biden's time in office.
At one point, the host pressed the 56-year-old on his repeated criticism of Harris and her political divorce from his dad, asking whether Hunter ever questioned her loyalty to Joe.
"Let me just state it exactly clearly. I think that she was loyal to my father, [but] I don’t think that she was loyal to a fault, however," Hunter replied.
When Hasan asked him to detail how she was disloyal, Hunter merely chuckled and said, "That's between her and me."
Hunter's comments may have surprised some, especially Harris, but he proudly boasted that he "ain’t running for anything" and he can "say whatever the f‑‑‑ I want."
He then added that Harris has a "deep, rich future in politics" but would not be the frontrunner if he decides to run again in 2028, flatly assessing, "She's not a very good politician."
Joe Biden's Relationship with Kamala Harris Has Turned Cold
As Radar has reported, the relationship between Joe and Harris has turned tense since both left office – something she confessed to in her behind-the-scenes memoir, 107 Days, writing that she was saddened by his apparent change in attitude toward her.
"My feelings for him were grounded in warmth and loyalty, but they had become complicated, over time, with hurt and disappointment," she wrote.
Harris claimed the Joe Biden she knew during their first campaign had turned into a different person after he won.
"After warmly welcoming us into the Biden family at the beginning of the campaign, there seemed to be a change of temperature after the election," she wrote.
'People Hate Joe Biden'
Harris previously detailed that after Joe withdrew from the 2024 campaign, she spent the first few days as the new Democratic candidate getting her feet wet and finding her own voice.
At the start, her standard stump speech would include glowing remarks about her former boss, but her advisers quickly suggested she change her tone on him.
"I spent the first third of my remarks effusively praising him before I launched into my own campaign speech," Harris wrote in her book. "I would do that for several weeks until my campaign strategists urged me to stop: 'It's time this campaign was about you.'"
However, President Obama's 2008 campaign manager, David Plouffe, who was now working to help elect Harris, put it more bluntly when he told her point-blank: "People hate Joe Biden."
Joe Biden's Turn to Criticize Kamala Harris
For his part, Joe's camp rushed to defend the former president after Harris released her tell-all, and even threw some shade of their own at her.
Presidential expert Leon Wagener said: "Kamala has a chip on her shoulder, and she's been told by everybody in the party to keep her mouth shut or 'we'll bury you.'
"Everyone knows there is a deep well of dislike and distrust between them – and it's going to be an all-out war if she talks and the Biden team goes after her."
Political reporter Mark Halperin claimed that even before the book, Joe was preparing to bite back: "If the Biden people feel threatened, you will hear stories about Kamala Harris as vice president that will not make her look good.
"I'm telling you, if Joe Biden feels threatened, if his people feel threatened by her, this is going to escalate in a big way."