Bill Belichick's Nightmare: NFL Legend's 'Childish' Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Threatens to Sue Podcaster for Defamation After 'Embarrassing' Social Media Tantrum

Photo of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson
Source: MEGA

Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has threatened to sue a podcaster for defamation.

Nov. 25 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

University of North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has warned investigative journalist and podcast host Pablo Torre she's going to sue him for defamation, following a social media tantrum over claims she lied about her birthday on a UNC "internal document," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a dispute over reporting questioning her age, Hudson didn't do herself any favors as social media users bashed her "childish" posts aimed at the journalist.

Hudson's 'Childish' Lawsuit Threat

Split photo of Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson
Source: MEGA

Podcast host Pablo Torre has covered the May-December relationship on several episodes of his podcast.

After being romantically linked in 2023, Belichick, 73, and Hudson, 24, have raised eyebrows and made headlines as rumors swirled about the 24-year-old being "controlling" and critics questioned her motives for dating the legendary former NFL coach.

Torre has covered the May-December relationship in several episodes of his podcast, Pablo Torre Finds Out, and previously reported claims alleging Hudson was banned from UNC practice facilities following backlash over her level of involvement with the team.

Back in May, Torre shared a March 2024 video from the Miss Maine USA pageant, in which Hudson said she was 22 years old, and reported she put the incorrect birthdate on an "internal document" for the university's football program.

Source: @JORDON/INSTAGRAM

Hudson threatened Torre with legal action with a selfie shared on Instagram.

Hudson denied Torre's claims, and on Monday, November 24, she shared screenshots of a conversation with UNC Athletics Chief of Personnel Emily Muse admitting to adding the incorrect birth year on the form.

She wrote on X: "One of MANY inaccurate and materially defamatory reports about me by Pablo Torre. I did not fill out any UNC internal documents or forms pertaining to the family directory."

The post followed a selfie she shared on Instagram, in which she flashed an official UNC "2025 All Access" badge while making a smirking face, captioned: "P.S. I’m suing you @pstorre."

In the photo, Hudson donned a necklace reading "Banned" in blinged-out script. She has not shared any details about filing a legal complaint against Torre.

Photo of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson
Source: MEGA

Hudson insisted she never filled out the family directory form with the incorrect birthdate.

Instagram users flocked to the comment section and called out Hudson for threatening legal action against Torre.

"Discovery is gonna be fun as hell," wrote one user as another pointed out, "Not to mention that she has made herself a public figure, which makes proving defamation even harder."

Another comment read: "Jordan, get a life and move on. You are the most childish 24-year-old I've ever seen. Grow up."

Others chimed in, accusing Hudson of being "addicted to attention," a "grifter," and "embarrassing."

Pablo Torre Hits Back

Photo of Pablo Torre
Source: PABLO TORRE FINDS OUT/YOUTUBE

Torre shared a video suggesting Hudson's screenshots had been altered.

Meanwhile, Torre hit back at Hudson on X and shared a video insinuating she manipulated the screenshot of her conversation with Muse.

He wrote: "Hi Jordon: Any idea why your screenshot looks like this after you adjust the exposure and highlights (@JohnnyBlan57495, who provided the below video, was asking about Adobe Photoshop.) Thanks, Pablo."

The video suggested Hudson had manipulated the image to hide redactions from the conversation with Muse.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Hudson caught backlash in April following Belichick's humiliating CBS Sunday Morning interview, in which she awkwardly interrupted and stopped the sit-down chat when the coach was asked about how they met.

Jennifer Belichick, the wife of the iconic coach's oldest son, Stephen, slammed Hudson for not acting "professional" after she stormed out of the interview over the harmless question.

