Carrot Top's Accused Blackmailer Breaks His Silence — Claiming He ‘Never’ Threatened Comedian With Explicit Images of Him

"I am not and never have extorted Carrot Top," Evans told Radar. "I'd be in jail for Christ’s sake."

Evans also branded the allegations against him "crisis PR," before adding: "Blame the victims."

The explosive denial comes after Carrot Top's attorney, Ronnie Bitman, accused Evans in a September 3 court filing of demanding money while warning that an explicit recording involving the comic could wind up in the public court record.

According to previous reports, an email submitted in the case showed Evans seeking $500,000 "in immediately available funds" to resolve his claims against Carrot Top.

Bitman alleged Evans had said that without payment, the recording could be filed publicly and consequently obtained by members of the media. Evans has consistently disputed that characterization.