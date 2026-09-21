Carrot Top's Accused Blackmailer Breaks His Silence — Claiming He ‘Never’ Threatened Comedian With Explicit Images of Him
Sept. 21 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Carrot Top's accused blackmailer has broken his silence to RadarOnline.com, fiercely denying claims he ever threatened the comedian with an explicit recording of him.
Brian Evans, a singer and former opening act for Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, contacted Radar directly after reports surfaced accusing him of attempting to use intimate footage as leverage in their bitter legal battle.
'I Never Extorted Carrot Top'
"I am not and never have extorted Carrot Top," Evans told Radar. "I'd be in jail for Christ’s sake."
Evans also branded the allegations against him "crisis PR," before adding: "Blame the victims."
The explosive denial comes after Carrot Top's attorney, Ronnie Bitman, accused Evans in a September 3 court filing of demanding money while warning that an explicit recording involving the comic could wind up in the public court record.
According to previous reports, an email submitted in the case showed Evans seeking $500,000 "in immediately available funds" to resolve his claims against Carrot Top.
Bitman alleged Evans had said that without payment, the recording could be filed publicly and consequently obtained by members of the media. Evans has consistently disputed that characterization.
$500K Demand at Center of Fight
He previously insisted: "It is not a threat," and maintained he was attempting to resolve the litigation rather than exchange his silence for money.
The dispute stems from Evans' allegations that Thompson sent him an unsolicited sexually explicit video around 2022 or 2023. Evans has claimed he was "shocked, disturbed and offended" by the footage and later sought to challenge a 2024 settlement between the pair, arguing he lacked the mental capacity to knowingly agree at the time.
Evans has also claimed in court filings that he reported Thompson to the FBI's Las Vegas division and had "multiple communications” with bureau personnel about the dispute.
Second Accuser Comes Forward
The filing did not indicate the FBI had opened a formal investigation or accused Thompson of any crime
The widening legal battle has since drawn allegations from a second man, Zachary Defazio, who filed a declaration supporting Evans' case.
Defazio alleged Thompson sexually exploited him after the pair met through Grindr in 2021.
He also alleged Thompson supplied him with alcohol while he was underage and later engaged in nonconsensual sexual conduct with him. The allegations have not resulted in criminal charges against Thompson.
Carrot Top Recovering in Hospital
Evans' latest comments come as Thompson, 61, recovers following his hospitalization in Las Vegas.
Radar previously reported the longtime Luxor headliner was hospitalized following a reported suicide attempt.
His representative, Jami Schlicher, said Thompson was "recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs," while asking for privacy on behalf of his family.
There has been no established link between Thompson's hospitalization and the ongoing litigation, and Thompson has not been criminally charged over the allegations raised in the civil dispute.