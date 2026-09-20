Carrot Top, 61, Allegedly Extorted Over Explicit Video Before Reported Suicide Attempt, Court Docs Reveal

The legal battle took a dramatic turn after Carrot Top's attorney, Ronnie Bitman, accused Evans — a previous opener for Carrot Top — of using an intimate recording as leverage in the dispute.

In a September 3 filing, Bitman wrote, according to court documents obtained by Page Six, "Evans demands immediate payment of significant sums and states that, absent immediate payment, a sexually explicit recording of Thompson will be filed in the public court file so that it may be obtained and disseminated by the press and other parties."

An email submitted with the filing showed Evans seeking $500,000 "in immediately available funds, in exchange for resolution of all claims against" Carrot Top.

Evans disputed that his communication amounted to a threat.

"It is not a threat. I am not offering to create coverage, stop coverage, or trade silence for money. I cannot control what outlets write after a public motion is filed. The only thing that stops coverage is if we both stop filing anything," Evans wrote.

"I am telling you... that I would rather resolve the claims against your client [Thompson] than continue this motion practice," he added.

Evans also warned that if his deadline was missed, "it is not an offer your client will ever see again — not even remotely close."