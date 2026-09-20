Carrot Top, 61, Allegedly Extorted Over Explicit Video Before Reported Suicide Attempt, Court Docs Reveal
Sept. 20 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Carrot Top was allegedly the target of a $500,000 demand over an explicit s-- tape before his reported suicide attempt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comedian, 61, whose real name is Scott Thompson, is now recovering in a Las Vegas hospital as his legal battle with musician Brian Evans continues.
Carrot Top Faced Alleged $500K Demand
The legal battle took a dramatic turn after Carrot Top's attorney, Ronnie Bitman, accused Evans — a previous opener for Carrot Top — of using an intimate recording as leverage in the dispute.
In a September 3 filing, Bitman wrote, according to court documents obtained by Page Six, "Evans demands immediate payment of significant sums and states that, absent immediate payment, a sexually explicit recording of Thompson will be filed in the public court file so that it may be obtained and disseminated by the press and other parties."
An email submitted with the filing showed Evans seeking $500,000 "in immediately available funds, in exchange for resolution of all claims against" Carrot Top.
Evans disputed that his communication amounted to a threat.
"It is not a threat. I am not offering to create coverage, stop coverage, or trade silence for money. I cannot control what outlets write after a public motion is filed. The only thing that stops coverage is if we both stop filing anything," Evans wrote.
"I am telling you... that I would rather resolve the claims against your client [Thompson] than continue this motion practice," he added.
Evans also warned that if his deadline was missed, "it is not an offer your client will ever see again — not even remotely close."
Brian Evans Denies Threatening to Release Video
Evans later gave Page Six his side of the dispute, arguing that the email was never intended to become public.
He said it was "intended to be confidential" and insisted he "never threatened — ever — to post any video anywhere in exchange for a settlement."
Evans further claimed the recording was no longer available.
The video "was deleted a long time ago," he said, explaining that it had been removed under a previous agreement.
Addressing Carrot Top's hospitalization, Evans said, "I am sorry that Scott apparently did something to hurt himself."
"He's a great talent, but these are issues he needs to deal with and move past," he added.
Evans said he doesn't "consider Scott to be a bad person," but alleged Carrot Top "made a few decisions that were not good ones."
"That is not a reason to hurt himself," Evans said.
"Scott is still young and has a big life ahead of him. It's not my intent to bring this guy down. It's the opposite," he continued. "Thankfully, he is still with us."
Carrot Top's Legal Fight Intensifies
The underlying case dates back to allegations Evans made about an explicit recording he claimed Carrot Top sent him in 2022 or 2023.
Evans said he was "shocked, disturbed and offended" by the footage.
The musician later attempted to challenge a 2024 settlement, arguing that "at the time it was executed, [Evans] lacked the mental capacity necessary to knowingly and voluntarily enter into a binding contract" because of "severe psychiatric injuries sustained" after the Maui wildfires.
Carrot Top Recovering After Hospitalization
The legal dispute comes as Carrot Top remains hospitalized following what sources told TMZ was an alleged suicide attempt on September 18.
"Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs. His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers, and respectfully ask for privacy," Carrot Top's representative Jami Schlicher shared.