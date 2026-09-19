'90s Star Carrot Top, 61, Hospitalized After Alleged 'Suicide Attempt' in Las Vegas as Legal Troubles Pile Up

On Friday, the '90s comedian – whose real name is Scott Thompson – allegedly attempted to take his own life before being rushed to a local hospital.

Carrot Top has been hospitalized in Las Vegas following an alleged suicide attempt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a statement, Carrot Top's rep Jami Schlicher addressed the comedian's condition.

Schlicher told TMZ: "Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs. His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy."

Due to the incident, his Friday night show at the Luxor.

Thompson has headlined at the Luxor since November 2005, making his show the longest-running residency in Las Vegas.

The comedian takes the stage Monday through Saturday at 8 p.m.