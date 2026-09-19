'90s Star Carrot Top, 61, Hospitalized After Alleged 'Suicide Attempt' in Las Vegas as Legal Troubles Pile Up
Sept. 19 2026, Published 12:47 a.m. ET
Carrot Top has been hospitalized in Las Vegas following an alleged suicide attempt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Friday, the '90s comedian – whose real name is Scott Thompson – allegedly attempted to take his own life before being rushed to a local hospital.
Carrot Top Rushed to The Hospital
In a statement, Carrot Top's rep Jami Schlicher addressed the comedian's condition.
Schlicher told TMZ: "Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs. His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy."
Due to the incident, his Friday night show at the Luxor.
Thompson has headlined at the Luxor since November 2005, making his show the longest-running residency in Las Vegas.
The comedian takes the stage Monday through Saturday at 8 p.m.
Carrot Top's Legal Troubles
Carrot Top's hospitalization comes as the longtime Las Vegas performer has been embroiled in a growing legal battle involving allegations of explicit conduct.
Billboard chart singer Brian Evans has been battling Carrot Top in court over claims involving an allegedly unsolicited explicit video, allegations the comedian has been fighting as the dispute has moved through both federal and state court.
Evans previously sued Carrot Top in federal court in Florida in July, seeking to challenge a 2024 settlement agreement between the pair.
The federal case was voluntarily dismissed without prejudice on August 6 after a judge rejected Evans' request for emergency injunctive relief, but their fight has continued in Broward County court.
FBI Report Escalated Bitter Legal Battle
The dispute escalated earlier this month when Evans claimed in a court filing he had reported Carrot Top to the FBI's Las Vegas division.
Evans said he had been in "multiple communications" with bureau personnel and claimed he turned over evidence concerning Thompson’s alleged conduct.
There is no indication from the filing that Carrot Top has been charged with a crime as a result of the report.
The federal case was dismissed without prejudice, allowing Evans to pursue his claims elsewhere, and the dispute has since continued in Florida state court.
Second Accuser Steps Forward
Then, this week, a second man stepped forward in the ongoing court fight.
Zachary Defazio filed a sworn declaration in Broward County identifying himself as another alleged victim and produced purported explicit text messages and photographs involving Carrot Top.
As Radar exclusively reported, Defazio's attorneys had also demanded $7.5million to settle what they described as sexual exploitation claims.
The latest allegations added another layer to the legal pressure surrounding the comedian just days before news emerged that he had been hospitalized in Las Vegas.
Carrot Top has not been criminally charged in connection with the allegations outlined in the civil dispute.
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