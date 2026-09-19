EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Beyond Furious' Over Charles Spencer's Princess Diana Memoir

Kensington Palace has not commented on William's reaction, while Buckingham Palace has taken the unusual step of challenging Spencer's account.

A royal source claimed: "William is beyond furious that all of this has been dragged into public again. For him, this is not ancient royal history or material for another book – it is his mother, his father and the most traumatic period of his childhood.

"He has spent years wanting Diana's memory treated with dignity rather than endlessly turned into fresh controversy. The fact that these allegations are now coming from his own uncle makes the situation particularly painful."

The insider noted, "William understands that Charles Spencer has his own memories and his own relationship with Diana. But there is a feeling that publishing claims this incendiary inevitably forces William and Harry back into events they experienced as grieving children, which has led William to become beyond furious over its release.

"The timing has also caused huge anger. The 30th anniversary of Diana's death is approaching, and instead of allowing her sons to remember her privately, another battle has erupted over who said what during that terrible week."