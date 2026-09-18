EXCLUSIVE: Austin Metcalf's Dad Targeted With Chilling Death Threats After Karmelo Anthony Trial — 'I'll Hunt You Forever'

The Kansas City, Missouri, woman was arrested in Kansas on September 11 and has already made an initial appearance in federal court. Authorities said she is being transported to the Eastern District of Texas to face the charges. Investigators claim Henderson sent at least three separate threats through social media messaging and by telephone.

In one Facebook Messenger exchange cited by prosecutors, Henderson allegedly threatened to kill Jeff, put him "in a body bag," and explicitly dared authorities to prosecute her.

The following day, Henderson allegedly sent another message threatening to "demolish" the family and "strangle" one of its members, according to the indictment.