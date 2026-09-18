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EXCLUSIVE: Austin Metcalf's Dad Targeted With Chilling Death Threats After Karmelo Anthony Trial — 'I'll Hunt You Forever'

Austin Metcalf, Karmelo Anthony
Source: Meghan Prall Metcalf/Facebook; Frisco Police Department

One alleged message threatned to put Jeff Metcalf in a 'body bag.'

Sept. 18 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET

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The father of slain Texas teen Austin Metcalf was allegedly bombarded with chilling death threats following the Karmelo Anthony murder trial – including a warning that his tormentor would "hunt" him forever, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to police records obtained by Radar, Sharifa Nicole Henderson, 34, has been indicted on three counts over a series of threatening messages allegedly directed at Jeff Metcalf in June 2026, around the time Anthony's trial ended.

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'Put Him in a Body Bag'

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Jeff Metcalf, Austin Metcalf
Source: jeff.metcalf1/facebook

Jeff Metcalf, pictured with his late son Austin, was allegedly threatened.

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The Kansas City, Missouri, woman was arrested in Kansas on September 11 and has already made an initial appearance in federal court. Authorities said she is being transported to the Eastern District of Texas to face the charges. Investigators claim Henderson sent at least three separate threats through social media messaging and by telephone.

In one Facebook Messenger exchange cited by prosecutors, Henderson allegedly threatened to kill Jeff, put him "in a body bag," and explicitly dared authorities to prosecute her.

The following day, Henderson allegedly sent another message threatening to "demolish" the family and "strangle" one of its members, according to the indictment.

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Sharifa Nicole Henderson's Alleged Disturbing Messages

Karmelo Anthony'
Source: law&crime network/youtube

Anthony's murder case drew intense national attention

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But prosecutors claim the threats did not stop there. A third message allegedly warned: "Don’t worry I'll kill you next," before Henderson allegedly declared: "I will hunt you forever until I kill you." The sender also allegedly warned Jeff that he would always have to watch over his shoulder.

U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs said investigators traced the alleged communications back to Henderson through phone records and social media accounts.

Combs described the communications as "violent and vulgar threats" and said they included alleged threats to stalk and kill members of the Metcalf family.

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A Case Rocked by Threats

Austin Metcalf
Source: JEFF METCALF/FACEBOOK

Austin Metcalf, 17, was fatally stabbed during an altercation at a Texas high school track meet.

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The indictment comes after the highly publicized case surrounding Austin's death and Anthony's subsequent murder trial.

Austin, 17, was fatally stabbed during an altercation at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025. Anthony was later charged in connection with his death. The case sparked intense national attention and a torrent of online commentary, with threats allegedly targeting people on opposing sides of the case.

Authorities previously charged right-wing activist Jake Lang over an alleged threat to kill Anthony. Henderson's federal case, however, centers on alleged threats against the victim's father.

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Karmelo Anthony
Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Federal authorities warned that threats targeting victims and their families would be taken seriously

Combs warned that federal authorities would take threats against people connected to the justice system seriously, including those targeting victims and their families.

"If you threaten to kill or harm jurors, judges, prosecutors or victims, we will treat those threats seriously," Combs said.

Henderson faces up to five years behind bars on each federal charge and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.

An indictment contains allegations, and Henderson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

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