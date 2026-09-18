Prince Harry Accused of 'Cosplaying as a Royal' by Posing in Medals With Irish Guards — After King Charles Branded Him and Meghan Markle 'Private Citizens'
Sept. 18 2026, Published 7:49 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has sparked fury among critics for "cosplaying as a royal" after mingling with members of the Irish Guards and appearing to take their salute, even though his estranged sister-in-law, Princess Kate Middleton, holds the regiment's prestigious role as Colonel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Videos captured the controversial moment as Harry, 42, arrived wearing his royal medals and regalia at the private inaugural Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner and Awards, despite King Charles III recently issuing a stark reminder that his renegade son and his wife, Meghan Markle, are "private citizens" who no longer represent the Crown in any official capacity.
'Private Citizen' Prince Harry Wears Full Royal Regalia to Invictus Gala
Harry rolled up to the event in a blacked-out SUV, then emerged in a sharp tuxedo dripping with royal honors and military medals, looking every inch the working member despite now being a "private citizen" after sensationally quitting the monarchy in 2020.
The duke clung desperately to his royal past glory days, wearing his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order neck order, bestowed on him by Queen Elizabeth II in 2015.
On his chest were his 2008 Afghan Operational Service Medal and participation medals from the late Queen's Golden, Diamond, and Platinum Jubilees, during Harry's first formal appearance in the U.K. since relocating back home from Montecito, California, with Markle, 45, at the end of August.
Prince Harry Cozies Up With Members of the Royal Military
Harry further infuriated royal fans by posing alongside members of the Irish Guards in their unmistakable scarlet tunics and towering bearskin hats ahead of the gala, even placing a hand on Seamus, the regiment's beloved Irish Wolfhound mascot, for the photo op.
Every year on St. Patrick's Day, Middleton, 44, famously presents all members of the guard with shamrocks, including Seamus, in a grand royal ceremony filled with pomp and circumstance.
The Princess of Wales inherited the prestigious role of Colonel of the Irish Guards from her husband, Prince William, in December 2022, 11 years after the late queen bestowed the honor on him.
The royal military reshuffle came after William, 44, was bumped up to Colonel of the Welsh Guards, fitting his new status as Prince of Wales following his father's accession to the throne three months earlier.
Prince Harry's 'Royal Cosplay' Called 'So Disrespectful' to the Princess of Wales
The prince was destroyed on X for showing up looking and acting every inch the working royal, even though his father made it clear he's anything but.
"Harry can cosplay his former life, sporting his three jubilee medals (which celebrate his granny) all he wants, but nobody sees private citizen Harry as royal," one user sneered.
"Seamus wasn't having any of it, lol. He can smell a traitor when there's one. Harry reeks of traitor stench. Even the guards don’t seem amused. Pathetic Royal cosplay," a second person huffed.
A third post read, "It's so disrespectful to Catherine & since when do the Irish Guards attend the event of a private citizen hiding behind veterans, exploiting them while padding his pockets?"
"Why was he saluted? He is not the Colonel-in-Chief. Catherine, the Princess of Wales, is," a fourth person fumed under a video showing a member of the guards giving non-royal Harry a salute.
A fifth person begged, "@RoyalFamily – you need to put a stop to this. Your quaint letter wasn't enough; strip the titles. He doesn't think of himself as a private citizen and clearly isn't being treated as such."
In the videos of Harry at the event posted on X, nearly all included readers' notes that added context.
The message read, "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are non-working members of the royal family and operate as private citizens. According to official guidance issued by King Charles III via the Lord Chamberlain on September 7, 2026, they do not carry out official duties on behalf of the Crown."