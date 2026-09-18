Prince Harry Accused of 'Cosplaying as a Royal' by Posing in Medals With Irish Guards — After King Charles Branded Him and Meghan Markle 'Private Citizens'

The prince was destroyed on X for showing up looking and acting every inch the working royal, even though his father made it clear he's anything but.

"Harry can cosplay his former life, sporting his three jubilee medals (which celebrate his granny) all he wants, but nobody sees private citizen Harry as royal," one user sneered.

"Seamus wasn't having any of it, lol. He can smell a traitor when there's one. Harry reeks of traitor stench. Even the guards don’t seem amused. Pathetic Royal cosplay," a second person huffed.

A third post read, "It's so disrespectful to Catherine & since when do the Irish Guards attend the event of a private citizen hiding behind veterans, exploiting them while padding his pockets?"

"Why was he saluted? He is not the Colonel-in-Chief. Catherine, the Princess of Wales, is," a fourth person fumed under a video showing a member of the guards giving non-royal Harry a salute.

A fifth person begged, "@RoyalFamily – you need to put a stop to this. Your quaint letter wasn't enough; strip the titles. He doesn't think of himself as a private citizen and clearly isn't being treated as such."