EXCLUSIVE: Prince Louis 'Locked Into Top Gun Career Dream'

Another insider claimed: "Catherine isn't pretending it would be an easy route. She was very keen to point out that becoming a pilot requires years of training, discipline and enormous amounts of work. Louis may love the glamorous Top Gun idea now thanks to the film and seeing RAF displays at royal events, but his mother clearly wants him to understand what earning a place in that cockpit would actually involve."

During her visit to RAF Coningsby last year, Catherine climbed up to inspect a Typhoon cockpit after being shown the aircraft by Wing Commander Luke "Wilko" Wilkinson.

Discussing Louis' ambition, Catherine said: "I'm going to tell (my children) it takes eight years and a lot of hard work."

Her children were apparently particularly interested in their mother's visit. When a member of the RAF team said, "Somebody told us that your children were very excited about you seeing a plane," Catherine acknowledged that Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Louis would be envious.

"They'll be very upset that I've seen a Typhoon without them," she quipped.