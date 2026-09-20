Lauren Boebert Denies 'Utterly False' Claims She Had Affairs With Three Staffers
Sept. 20 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Rep. Lauren Boebert denied allegations that she had affairs with three of her congressional staffers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An ethics complaint filed against the Colorado Republican also alleged that $200,000 in hush money payments were made to staffers.
Lauren Boebert Denies Affairs With Staffers
The complaint was submitted to the U.S. House Committee on Ethics on September 17 by David Wheeler of American Muckrakers.
It accuses Boebert, 39, of having sexual relationships with former District Director Clarice Navarro Ratzlaff, District Chief of Staff Raven Finegan, and former Chief of Staff Jeffrey Small.
Boebert's spokesperson denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ on Saturday, September 19.
"Congresswoman Lauren Boebert rejects these allegations as utterly false, and there is no truth to them whatsoever," the spokesperson said.
"This is nothing more than a politically motivated stunt designed to manipulate the ethics process, create headlines, smear her, and generate clickbait," the rep continued.
"They come from an activist who has long recycled sensational claims, including numerous baseless accusations previously fact-checked as false," they added.
David Wheeler Stands By Complaint
Speaking to TMZ, Wheeler said he stood "100%" by his allegations and sourcing, adding that the "facts are on our side."
"[I will] continue to report on Boebert without fear and at personal and financial sacrifice," he said. "I have nothing to hide."
Former Staffer Calls Claims 'Entirely False'
Ratzlaff has separately denied the allegation involving her and Boebert.
In a text message to the Colorado Times Recorder, Ratzlaff wrote: "These allegations regarding me are entirely false, defamatory, and beyond ridiculous. There is absolutely no truth to any part of this claim."
Ratzlaff's ex-husband, Jace, also addressed the complaint in a statement.
"I assumed this would eventually surface. I'll have no further comment on this topic," he said.
Lauren Boebert Previously Commented on Scandals
The allegations come after Boebert previously commented on separate s-- scandals involving former House colleagues Rep. Eric Swalwell and Rep. Tony Gonzales.
While speaking with reporters on the steps of Capitol Hill in April, Boebert joked about the controversies, asking, "Like, I mean, why is everybody so h---- here?"
During an interview, Boebert advised colleagues facing scandals to "go to church [and] find Jesus."
Boebert was also caught up in a scandal earlier this year when rumors started to spread that she was having a relationship with politician Thomas Massie.
When Boebert was asked about the alleged sexual relationship, she didn't hold back.
"F--- you, first of all!" Boebert yelled at the journalist. "If you're gonna bring me into this, like, the sexist stuff is like out of control. So there's your clickbait that you were looking for. I don't want to talk about anybody's exes and the crazy s--- that they do."