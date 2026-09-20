Lauren Boebert Denies 'Utterly False' Claims She Had Affairs With Three Staffers

The complaint was submitted to the U.S. House Committee on Ethics on September 17 by David Wheeler of American Muckrakers.

It accuses Boebert, 39, of having sexual relationships with former District Director Clarice Navarro Ratzlaff, District Chief of Staff Raven Finegan, and former Chief of Staff Jeffrey Small.

Boebert's spokesperson denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ on Saturday, September 19.

"Congresswoman Lauren Boebert rejects these allegations as utterly false, and there is no truth to them whatsoever," the spokesperson said.

"This is nothing more than a politically motivated stunt designed to manipulate the ethics process, create headlines, smear her, and generate clickbait," the rep continued.

"They come from an activist who has long recycled sensational claims, including numerous baseless accusations previously fact-checked as false," they added.