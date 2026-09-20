EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Film 'Will Reveal Story Behind His Painful Final Days'
Sept. 20 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Ozzy Osbourne's painful final days will be laid bare in a new film documenting the rock legend's emotional last performance and determination to say goodbye to his fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Osbourne, who died aged 76 on July 22, 2025, just 17 days after his farewell concert at Villa Park in his hometown of Birmingham, England, will be celebrated in Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning.
Final Concert Film Reveals Painful Last Days
The film, which will open in theaters worldwide on October 28, will combine footage from the historic July 5 concert with behind-the-scenes material and reflections from musicians influenced by Osbourne and Black Sabbath.
A source close to the production exclusively told us: "There was never any intention to pretend that Ozzy wasn't struggling physically by the end. Everyone could see the enormous effort it took for him simply to get himself onto that stage, and the film doesn't shy away from the reality of what he was going through and the story behind his painful last days.
"What will make it so moving is that viewers will see how determined he was to have one last moment with the fans. Ozzy knew his body was failing him, but emotionally he desperately wanted that goodbye. It became bigger than another concert – it was his final thank you."
Parkinson's Disease and Health Struggles Before Farewell
Osbourne had lived with Parkinson's disease and suffered years of serious health problems before the concert, including complications following a fall in 2019 that aggravated injuries from a previous quad-bike accident.
His declining mobility meant he performed the Villa Park show seated on a black throne, but his difficulties did not prevent him from appearing before more than 40,000 fans.
Another source said: "Ozzy's physical pain was obvious to the people around him. Getting him through rehearsals and ultimately onto that stage required an enormous amount of planning.
"But once he was in front of that crowd, something changed. He had spent years wondering whether he would ever perform properly again, and suddenly he was back in Birmingham surrounded by people who had followed him for decades."
Sharon Osbourne Reveals Emotional Concert Motivation
His wife, Sharon Osbourne, 73, said the concert originated from a conversation about what could still bring her husband happiness.
She added: "Back To The Beginning came about because I asked Ozzy what would really make him happy.
"And he said the only thing that would make him happy was if he could perform again and say goodbye to his fans."
Black Sabbath Reunion Creates Emotional Farewell
The farewell reunited Osbourne with original Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, 78, Geezer Butler, 77, and Bill Ward, 78, for the first time in two decades.
Iommi described the atmosphere surrounding the reunion in emotional terms.
He said: "To me it was like pure love. It was just a wave of love."
Butler was similarly overwhelmed by returning to the city where Black Sabbath formed in 1968.
He said: "Felt completely at home in a place where I belong.
"It almost felt like I was in a dream."
The concert also featured performances from some of the biggest names in heavy metal, turning Osbourne's farewell into a celebration of the musical movement Black Sabbath helped create.
For Osbourne, however, the significance remained intensely personal.
Addressing the Villa Park audience from the stage during what became his final performance, he said: "You've no idea how I feel – thank you from the bottom of my heart."