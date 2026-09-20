EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne Film 'Will Reveal Story Behind His Painful Final Days'

Osbourne, who died aged 76 on July 22, 2025 , just 17 days after his farewell concert at Villa Park in his hometown of Birmingham, England, will be celebrated in Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning.

Ozzy Osbourne 's painful final days will be laid bare in a new film documenting the rock legend's emotional last performance and determination to say goodbye to his fans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The film, which will open in theaters worldwide on October 28, will combine footage from the historic July 5 concert with behind-the-scenes material and reflections from musicians influenced by Osbourne and Black Sabbath.

A source close to the production exclusively told us: "There was never any intention to pretend that Ozzy wasn't struggling physically by the end. Everyone could see the enormous effort it took for him simply to get himself onto that stage, and the film doesn't shy away from the reality of what he was going through and the story behind his painful last days.

"What will make it so moving is that viewers will see how determined he was to have one last moment with the fans. Ozzy knew his body was failing him, but emotionally he desperately wanted that goodbye. It became bigger than another concert – it was his final thank you."