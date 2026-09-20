EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Lambert's Sudden Collapse Sparks Fresh Health Fears

"Christopher Lambert had to leave the event due to a personal issue. Return time TBD. Photo op canceled," Steel City Con posted on its Facebook page shortly afterward.

After being released from the hospital, he headed back to his hotel room to rest.

Although he was scheduled to appear at the fan event the next day, he canceled but sent his regrets to attendees.

According to his reps, the Highlander star was "perfectly OK," explaining that he reportedly hadn't slept well the night before and hadn't eaten much before the event, so his blood sugar was low.

He was expected to have recovered enough to appear at Fan Expo in Chicago the following weekend.