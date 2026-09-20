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EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Lambert's Sudden Collapse Sparks Fresh Health Fears

Christopher Lambert's sudden collapse raises fresh concerns about the actor's health and well-being.
Source: MEGA

Christopher Lambert's sudden collapse raises fresh concerns about the actor's health and well-being.

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Sept. 20 2026, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

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Christopher Lambert, who played the lead role in 1984's Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes, was just getting into the swing of things at Steel City Con in Pittsburgh when he suddenly collapsed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 69-year-old was signing autographs for fans at a meet-and-greet on Aug. 8 when he was taken ill and transported from the convention hall by ambulance to a hospital.

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Lambert Recovered After Medical Scare

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Christopher Lambert was expected to attend Fan Expo in Chicago the following weekend.
Source: MEGA

Christopher Lambert was expected to attend Fan Expo in Chicago the following weekend.

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"Christopher Lambert had to leave the event due to a personal issue. Return time TBD. Photo op canceled," Steel City Con posted on its Facebook page shortly afterward.

After being released from the hospital, he headed back to his hotel room to rest.

Although he was scheduled to appear at the fan event the next day, he canceled but sent his regrets to attendees.

According to his reps, the Highlander star was "perfectly OK," explaining that he reportedly hadn't slept well the night before and hadn't eaten much before the event, so his blood sugar was low.

He was expected to have recovered enough to appear at Fan Expo in Chicago the following weekend.

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Lambert Has Suffered Previous Injuries

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A back injury forced Lambert to cancel his SciFiWorld appearance last March.
Source: MEGA

A back injury forced Lambert to cancel his SciFiWorld appearance last March.

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The severely nearsighted Lambert, who is virtually blind without glasses and isn't able to wear contacts, often hurt himself when performing his own film stunts.

Last year, the Mortal Kombat star had another health scare when he fell down a flight of stairs and hurt his back.

The injury forced the Kickboxer: Retaliation alum to cancel an appearance at SciFiWorld, a fan event in Sweden, last March.

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