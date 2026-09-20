EXCLUSIVE: Brittany Cartwright Details Alleged Threats From Jax Taylor

The 37-year-old Kentucky native, who tied the knot with Taylor, 47, in 2019 after four years of dating, claims in the court documents that her estranged spouse subjected her to "coercive control, financial abuse, emotional and psychological abuse, gaslighting and even physical violence."

Cartwright and Taylor, who also costarred in the Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley, share 5-year-old son, Cruz, and Cartwright has accused her ex of intimidating her via child-support and spousal-support requests since their 2024 split.

The court docs maintain Jax allegedly "confronts [her] during custody-related interactions," and Brittany expresses she felt "so deeply concerned about Cruz being exposed to any escalation or retaliation."