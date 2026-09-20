EXCLUSIVE: Brittany Cartwright Details Alleged Threats From Jax Taylor
Sept. 20 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
Reality TV's Brittany Cartwright successfully secured a temporary restraining order against Jax Taylor amid their contentious divorce after submitting a bombshell declaration to the Los Angeles Superior Court claiming that her one-time costar on Vanderpump Rules threatened to "gut [her] like a f—ing fish" and "f—ing kill" her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cartwright claimed the disturbing threats were hurled during a furniture-tossing attack and also submitted photos of what she identified as injuries from the alleged incident.
The 37-year-old Kentucky native, who tied the knot with Taylor, 47, in 2019 after four years of dating, claims in the court documents that her estranged spouse subjected her to "coercive control, financial abuse, emotional and psychological abuse, gaslighting and even physical violence."
Cartwright and Taylor, who also costarred in the Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley, share 5-year-old son, Cruz, and Cartwright has accused her ex of intimidating her via child-support and spousal-support requests since their 2024 split.
The court docs maintain Jax allegedly "confronts [her] during custody-related interactions," and Brittany expresses she felt "so deeply concerned about Cruz being exposed to any escalation or retaliation."
Cartwright Details Alleged Verbal Abuse
The devoted mom sought to secure sole custody of Cruz – five months after the ex-couple reached an agreement – but her request was denied by a judge pending a future hearing.
Cartwright claims her soon-to-be ex-husband peppered her with cruel insults both in front of their kid and in public, alleging he called her "degrading and humiliating" names including "b----," "c---," "fat a-- b----," "fatty," "broke a-- b----" and "w----."
The declaration also included transcripts of alleged recordings of their fights – with notations marking instances of Cruz crying in the background.
Jax Disputes Brittany’s Damaging Allegations
Brittany further claims that Jax broke three of her iPhones, an iPad and additional property, and took her $70,000 wedding ring.
Jax, who says he's 21 months sober, wrote in an Instagram Stories post that he takes "full responsibility" for his behavior in 2024, but added he "strongly" disputes some of Brittany's allegations.
Jax Vows to Fight Claims in Court
He also pointed out no police reports were filed or criminal charges brought against him after the supposed occurrences.
Still, he vowed to respect the legal process and restraining order, which demands he stay 100 feet away from Brittany – and promised the "full story, context and evidence" will be addressed in court.