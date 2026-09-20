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EXCLUSIVE: Justin Trudeau's Katy Perry Romance 'Worries Political Pals'

Justin Trudeau's romance with Katy Perry reportedly sparks concern among his political pals.
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau's romance with Katy Perry reportedly sparks concern among his political pals.

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Sept. 20 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Canada's former prime minister Justin Trudeau seems smitten with singer Katy Perry – but political pals wish he'd tone down his behavior.

"People who have worked with Justin are embarrassed," a political source told RadarOnline.com. "He spent a decade presenting himself as a global leader. Now it's vacations, red carpets and goofy social media moments."

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Katy Perry is not disliked by Trudeau's political circle, but a source questioned his public behavior.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry is not disliked by Trudeau's political circle, but a source questioned his public behavior.

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The source added: "Nobody dislikes Katy. But he seems desperate for everyone to see how much fun he's having."

That matters, insiders said, because Trudeau still weighs in on Canadian politics and international affairs.

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Justin Trudeau still weighs in on Canadian politics and international affairs, insiders said.
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau still weighs in on Canadian politics and international affairs, insiders said.

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Another source said: "You can't behave like you're starring in a reality show on Monday and expect everyone to treat you like a geopolitical authority on Tuesday. There has to be some dignity left in the brand."

Perry and her now ex Orlando Bloom began dating in 2016 and became engaged in 2019.

The exes welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in 2020, building a high-profile relationship before eventually calling off their engagement.

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