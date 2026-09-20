EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's Shelved Biopic Gets Fresh Hope After Julia Garner Update

Development stalled in 2023, but Garner has now suggested the film may not be completely dead following years of uncertainty surrounding its future.

A source familiar with the project exclusively told Radar: "Julia has never treated this as something that's definitively over. She put an enormous amount into preparing to play Madonna and remains enthusiastic about the prospect. There are obviously significant practical and creative hurdles, but there is still a feeling that Madonna's story is simply too big for the idea to disappear forever, and Julia has now given fresh hope it will happen."

Garner offered fresh encouragement when asked about the project by ELLE magazine.

She said: "I think the movie has to get made. But we'll see… ."