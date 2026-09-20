EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's Shelved Biopic Gets Fresh Hope After Julia Garner Update
Sept. 20 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Julia Garner has breathed fresh life into Madonna's long-stalled biopic after insisting the troubled movie "has to get made" – three years after Universal Pictures put the ambitious project on hold.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 32-year-old actress was selected to portray Madonna, 68, in the planned feature about the singer's extraordinary career, with Madonna originally intending to co-write and direct the project herself.
Madonna Biopic Gets Fresh Hope After Production Stalls
Development stalled in 2023, but Garner has now suggested the film may not be completely dead following years of uncertainty surrounding its future.
A source familiar with the project exclusively told Radar: "Julia has never treated this as something that's definitively over. She put an enormous amount into preparing to play Madonna and remains enthusiastic about the prospect. There are obviously significant practical and creative hurdles, but there is still a feeling that Madonna's story is simply too big for the idea to disappear forever, and Julia has now given fresh hope it will happen."
Garner offered fresh encouragement when asked about the project by ELLE magazine.
She said: "I think the movie has to get made. But we'll see… ."
Julia Garner Reflects on Playing Madonna
The uncertainty surrounding the production was subsequently turned into a joke in Seth Rogen's Hollywood comedy The Studio, in which the fictional Continental company attempts to resurrect the Madonna movie.
Both Garner and Madonna appeared in the episode, giving the actress another opportunity to spend time with the singer while filming in Venice.
Garner said about the cameo: "It was beyond! I always say it's fine with the Italian queen! It was incredible. I've never had an experience like that.
"Food's terrible, by the way. I had some of the worst Italian food in my life. But Venice is incredible.
"She's one of the funniest people I've ever met. Like actually. And people don't know that."
Hollywood Star Remains Committed to Biopic Role
Garner, who starred in movies including Weapons, also made clear she would approach portraying one of pop music's most recognizable figures as another opportunity to push herself creatively.
She said: "I just want to keep taking risks. I think that's what's going to resonate with people with my performances. That I gave everything, you know?"
A second Hollywood source told us Garner's continued enthusiasm for the Madonna movie could prove important should the project eventually be revived.
They added: "Casting Madonna was always one of the biggest challenges because the performance needs far more than physical resemblance. Julia secured the role after an extremely demanding process, and that work hasn't simply been forgotten. If the movie finds a route forward, she remains closely associated with it."
Madonna Reveals Budget Dispute Behind Movie's Delay
Madonna has previously blamed disagreements over the scale and cost of the production for its failure to reach the screen.
She told Interview Magazine: "I was supposed to make a movie about my life. I worked on the script for two years and spent two years at Universal Studios with the line producers doing budgeting and casting.
"We had a falling out, me and Universal, regarding budget because I needed – I've had an extraordinary life. I've had a huge life, so I needed a big budget. You know what I mean?"
Madonna also explored transforming the project into a television series after the film stalled, claiming Netflix expressed interest.
She added: "I was in limbo when that fell apart, and then Netflix reached out to make a series. That was a whole other long process, because I couldn't use the script I had with Universal unless I bought it from them for an extortionist's price, even though I wrote it. Don't ask."