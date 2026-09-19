EXCLUSIVE: Helen Mirren, 81, Sparks Health Fears With 'AI Doctor' Confession
Sept. 19 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Dame Helen Mirren has sparked concern after revealing she avoids doctors and instead turns to artificial intelligence for answers when she has questions about her health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mirren, 81, made the admission during a conversation with her A Talent for Murder co-stars Alden Ehrenreich and Olivia Cooke, after the pair revealed they bonded over their shared hypochondria while making the thriller. The Oscar-winning actress described herself as the complete opposite – admitting she tends to ignore potential ailments rather than seek medical attention.
Helen Mirren's AI Doctor Comments Spark Health Concerns
A Hollywood source claimed: "Helen was clearly being characteristically humorous about it, but inevitably some people will hear an 81-year-old saying she avoids doctors and uses AI and be concerned for her health. Nobody is suggesting Helen is unwell. The worry is simply that artificial intelligence isn't a substitute for seeing a qualified medical professional when something genuinely needs investigating."
Mirren described herself as the "opposite of hypochondria... I just completely ignore everything".
Asked by Ehrenreich whether she avoids doctors, Mirren replied: "Totally deny. I avoid doctors. Oh no, totally. And it's working."
Ehrenreich, by contrast, joked that his tendency to worry about his health meant he "could just have a doctor live in my house, I would be thrilled."
Mirren responded: "Well, you do. It's called AI."
When Ehrenreich characterized her remark as an "interesting plug for AI," Mirren doubled down on her enthusiasm for the technology.
She said: "You know, AI is amazing. 'It hurts, but it doesn't hurt that much!' Oh, it's incredible."
Our insider claimed: "Helen has always been fascinated by technology and isn't frightened of experimenting with it. Her comments weren't meant as some grand instruction that everyone should abandon their doctor. She was talking about her own attitude and having some fun with Alden."
Technology Enthusiasm Draws Fresh Attention
Her enthusiasm comes two years after Mirren publicly mocked artificial intelligence while receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Cinematheque Awards.
After being presented with the honor by her 1923 co-star Harrison Ford, Mirren began reading an apparently conventional acceptance speech.
She said: "Ladies and gentlemen and esteemed guests and dear friends, I am deeply humbled, profoundly honored to stand before you today accepting this extraordinary award. To be recognized for a lifetime devoted to the craft of acting is a privilege beyond words.
"First and foremost, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the industry and the individuals who have supported me throughout this incredible journey. It has been a life filled with passion, challenges, and above all, an unyielding love for the art of storytelling."
Mirren then revealed its origin, saying: "And that was written by AI."
GPS Fascination Reveals Love of Innovation
The MobLand actress has also spoken enthusiastically about GPS technology and once lamented that Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, who died aged 27, never experienced it.
Mirren said: "I always say, it's so sad that Kurt Cobain died when he did because he never saw GPS.
"GPS is the most wonderful thing to watch my little blue spot walking down the street. I just find it completely magical and unbelievable."
Helen Mirren's Acting Career Earns Global Acclaim
Mirren has enjoyed one of Britain's most distinguished acting careers, spanning more than six decades across stage, television and film.
Born in London, she established herself with the Royal Shakespeare Company before achieving wider fame through acclaimed screen roles.
Her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, while she has also won multiple BAFTAs, Emmys and a Tony.
Mirren became a household name playing detective Jane Tennison in Prime Suspect and has since appeared in major productions including Gosford Park, The Last Station, Red, and the Fast & Furious franchise.