EXCLUSIVE: Helen Mirren, 81, Sparks Health Fears With 'AI Doctor' Confession

A Hollywood source claimed: "Helen was clearly being characteristically humorous about it, but inevitably some people will hear an 81-year-old saying she avoids doctors and uses AI and be concerned for her health. Nobody is suggesting Helen is unwell. The worry is simply that artificial intelligence isn't a substitute for seeing a qualified medical professional when something genuinely needs investigating."

Mirren described herself as the "opposite of hypochondria... I just completely ignore everything".

Asked by Ehrenreich whether she avoids doctors, Mirren replied: "Totally deny. I avoid doctors. Oh no, totally. And it's working."

Ehrenreich, by contrast, joked that his tendency to worry about his health meant he "could just have a doctor live in my house, I would be thrilled."

Mirren responded: "Well, you do. It's called AI."

When Ehrenreich characterized her remark as an "interesting plug for AI," Mirren doubled down on her enthusiasm for the technology.

She said: "You know, AI is amazing. 'It hurts, but it doesn't hurt that much!' Oh, it's incredible."

Our insider claimed: "Helen has always been fascinated by technology and isn't frightened of experimenting with it. Her comments weren't meant as some grand instruction that everyone should abandon their doctor. She was talking about her own attitude and having some fun with Alden."