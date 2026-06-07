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Home > News > Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert Rages at Fox News Reporter Who Pressed Her on Alleged Thomas Massie Affair

image of Lauren Boebert
Source: mega

Lauren Boebert erupted at a Fox News Digital reporter after he attempted to ask about allegations involving Rep. Thomas Massie.

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June 7 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

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Rep. Lauren Boebert unleashed a profanity-laced tirade at a Fox News Digital reporter after he attempted to ask her about allegations that she had an affair with fellow Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Colorado congresswoman abruptly cut off the interview and stormed away after the reporter referenced claims made by one of Massie's former romantic partners.

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Lauren Boebert Explodes

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image of The Colorado congresswoman accused the reporter of seeking 'clickbait' before ending the interview.
Source: mega

The Colorado congresswoman accused the reporter of seeking 'clickbait' before ending the interview.

The tense exchange unfolded during an interview published by Fox News Digital on June 7.

As the reporter began to ask about allegations made by Cynthia West — a former Massie staffer and ex-girlfriend — Boebert immediately shut the conversation down.

"One of his exes is making headlines, saying that you guys—" the reporter started before Boebert interrupted.

"F*ck you, first of all!" she fired back. "If you're gonna bring me into this, like, the sexist stuff is like out of control. So there's your clickbait that you were looking for."

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Source: @FoxNews/X

Boebert denied engaging with claims made by a former Massie staffer and ex-girlfriend.

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Affair Claims Surface

image of Cynthia West alleged Massie boasted about a sexual encounter with Boebert following his wife's death in 2024.Boebert stormed away from the interview moments after delivering her profanity-laced response.Boebert stormed away from the interview moments after delivering her profanity-laced response.
Source: mega

Cynthia West alleged Massie boasted about a sexual encounter with Boebert following his wife's death in 2024.

West recently told MAGA influencer Laura Loomer that Massie allegedly bragged about a sexual encounter with Boebert.

According to West, the alleged encounter took place just weeks after Massie's wife, Rhonda, died in June 2024 following a battle with cancer.

Neither Massie nor Boebert has publicly addressed the substance of the allegation.

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Reporter Tries Again

image of Boebert stormed away from the interview moments after delivering her profanity-laced response.
Source: mega

Boebert stormed away from the interview moments after delivering her profanity-laced response.

Before the exchange turned hostile, Boebert had been discussing Massie's political future and whether he planned to seek another office if he were to leave Congress.

"He filed for something," Boebert said. "He didn't specify what and I don't know if he's going to move forward with that or not. I don't know.... Hopefully he leaves here and makes some money."

But when the reporter returned to the claims involving Massie's former girlfriend, Boebert doubled down.

"I don't want to talk about anybody's exes and the crazy sh*t that they do," she said. "You had great questions on what was actually happening. So..."

Moments later, Boebert ended the interview and walked away from the reporter.

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No Stranger to Backlash

image of Boebert previously made headlines after being escorted out of a Denver performance of Beetlejuice the Musical in 2023.
Source: mega

Boebert previously made headlines after being escorted out of a Denver performance of Beetlejuice the Musical in 2023.

The latest controversy adds to a string of headline-grabbing moments for Boebert.

In 2023, she was escorted out of a Denver performance of Beetlejuice the Musical after audience members complained about her behavior.

Surveillance footage later appeared to show the congresswoman vaping, acting disruptively, and getting handsy with her date during the show.

After initially downplaying the incident on social media by joking that she had been guilty of "laughing and singing too loud," Boebert later acknowledged she had fallen short of her values.

Months later, when asked about the scandal, she quipped to the Daily Mail: "Just giving advice as someone who knows, Jesus saves!"

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