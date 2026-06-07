Lauren Boebert Rages at Fox News Reporter Who Pressed Her on Alleged Thomas Massie Affair

The Colorado congresswoman abruptly cut off the interview and stormed away after the reporter referenced claims made by one of Massie's former romantic partners.

Rep. Lauren Boebert unleashed a profanity-laced tirade at a Fox News Digital reporter after he attempted to ask her about allegations that she had an affair with fellow Republican Rep. Thomas Massie , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Colorado congresswoman accused the reporter of seeking 'clickbait' before ending the interview.

"F*ck you, first of all!" she fired back. "If you're gonna bring me into this, like, the sexist stuff is like out of control. So there's your clickbait that you were looking for."

"One of his exes is making headlines, saying that you guys—" the reporter started before Boebert interrupted.

As the reporter began to ask about allegations made by Cynthia West — a former Massie staffer and ex-girlfriend — Boebert immediately shut the conversation down.

The tense exchange unfolded during an interview published by Fox News Digital on June 7.

Boebert denied engaging with claims made by a former Massie staffer and ex-girlfriend.

"F--- you, first of all!" Rep. Lauren Boebert unleashes against a Fox News Digital reporter after being asked about affair allegations between her and Rep. Thomas Massie, an incumbent critic of President Trump who lost his Kentucky primary race last month. pic.twitter.com/cLI5RZLUqR

Cynthia West alleged Massie boasted about a sexual encounter with Boebert following his wife's death in 2024.

Neither Massie nor Boebert has publicly addressed the substance of the allegation.

According to West, the alleged encounter took place just weeks after Massie's wife, Rhonda, died in June 2024 following a battle with cancer.

Boebert stormed away from the interview moments after delivering her profanity-laced response.

Before the exchange turned hostile, Boebert had been discussing Massie's political future and whether he planned to seek another office if he were to leave Congress.

"He filed for something," Boebert said. "He didn't specify what and I don't know if he's going to move forward with that or not. I don't know.... Hopefully he leaves here and makes some money."

But when the reporter returned to the claims involving Massie's former girlfriend, Boebert doubled down.

"I don't want to talk about anybody's exes and the crazy sh*t that they do," she said. "You had great questions on what was actually happening. So..."

Moments later, Boebert ended the interview and walked away from the reporter.