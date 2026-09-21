James Wehr Death: Cops Investigate Social Media, Sobriety Before Car Crash
Sept. 21 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Police are taking a magnifying glass to car influencer James Wehr, 27, and Lexi Kramer's social media as part of their investigation into their fatal, fiery car crash that occurred on September 13, RadarOnline.com can report.
The pair was driving together over the weekend when Wehr lost control of his 2019 McLaren, hitting a wet spot in the road before crashing into a tree and bursting into flames. The video was reported to TMZ, showing Wehr's car swerving after slamming on the brakes.
An Extensive Investigation Is Underway
Kyle Oldoerp from the Irvine Police Department confirmed to TMZ that an extensive investigation can take "months to complete" as their Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) must examine all contributing factors to the road, vehicle, and driver conditions. Police already know speed was a major factor, but they are also seeking toxicology results from the medical examiner to determine whether or not Wehr was under the influence.
While investigators wait, they are heavily combing through their online profiles for any indication of where they went and what they did that night.
A family member of his 22-year-old passenger revealed that they had gotten dinner at Nobu before getting drinks at a hotel.
The Night of the Accident Was the First Time They Met
The extent of Wehr and Kramer's relationship is largely unknown, with the Wehr family considering her a friend, while the Kramers claim she believed he was finalizing a divorce from his wife, Emma, to be with her.
Wehr flew her out from Florida to California for a "first date," according to TMZ, after talking on Instagram for a month, ultimately leading to a tragic end.
The family member who spoke out blames Wehr's reckless driving for Kramer's death, along with lying about his personal life. Wehr had previously gotten in trouble with law enforcement for speeding a year prior.
James Wehr's Wife Lawyers Up
Emma Wehr, 26, took to her Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her late husband, which has since been made private. The couple got married in July 2025.
"Like I said in my vows, I'm so grateful to have gotten the chance to live my life at the same time that you lived yours. Whether it's in this lifetime or the next, my heart will always find its way to you. Rest easy, my love," she said in her post.
The widow has since lawyered up with an accident attorney, Corey Higgins, as reported by California Post. He is demanding investigators take a closer look at the water source left on the road, which caused a lethal hazard.
A Memorial Held
Wehr's family held a memorial on Saturday, September 19, at South OC Cars and Coffee, which he co-founded with his father, Simon, in honor of the tragic loss, encouraging attendees to wear white sneakers.
Kramer's sister, Kaitlan, has also started a GoFundMe to fly her back home and to help with funeral costs.