James Wehr Death: Cops Investigate Social Media, Sobriety Before Car Crash

The pair was driving together over the weekend when Wehr lost control of his 2019 McLaren, hitting a wet spot in the road before crashing into a tree and bursting into flames. The video was reported to TMZ, showing Wehr's car swerving after slamming on the brakes.

Police are taking a magnifying glass to car influencer James Wehr, 27, and Lexi Kramer's social media as part of their investigation into their fatal, fiery car crash that occurred on September 13, RadarOnline.com can report.

Wehr was beloved by the OC car community, who hope his father Simon keeps up his legacy.

Kyle Oldoerp from the Irvine Police Department confirmed to TMZ that an extensive investigation can take "months to complete" as their Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) must examine all contributing factors to the road, vehicle, and driver conditions. Police already know speed was a major factor, but they are also seeking toxicology results from the medical examiner to determine whether or not Wehr was under the influence.

While investigators wait, they are heavily combing through their online profiles for any indication of where they went and what they did that night.

A family member of his 22-year-old passenger revealed that they had gotten dinner at Nobu before getting drinks at a hotel.