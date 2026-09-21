EXCLUSIVE: Presley Gerber's Psychedelic Treatment Linked to Severe Cardiac Risks
Sept. 21 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Presley Gerber underwent treatment with the psychedelic ibogaine months before his death at the age of 27 – which RadarOnline.com can reveal is at the center of warnings from experts it use can carry serious cardiac risks.
The model son of supermodel Cindy Crawford documented undergoing an "ibogaine flood dose" at a wellness retreat in March.
What Is Ibogaine?
It was confirmed on Monday, September 21, that Gerber died at a rehabilitation center after struggling with addiction for years. His cause of death has not been disclosed, and there is no established evidence that ibogaine played any role in his death.
Gerber wrote alongside footage from the retreat: "Pre-Ibogaine Flood Dose – quiet moment before everything changed."
Ibogaine is a naturally occurring psychoactive alkaloid found in Tabernanthe iboga, a shrub native to Central Africa. The substance produces powerful psychedelic effects and has attracted growing scientific interest because of evidence suggesting it may reduce drug cravings and withdrawal symptoms. It is not an approved medical treatment in the US.
Ibogaine is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance, meaning it has no currently accepted medical use under federal law and cannot legally be prescribed.
Research into its potential benefits nevertheless continues.
A systematic review found evidence suggesting some effectiveness for substance-use disorders – but warned that cardiac toxicity and reported deaths remained significant concerns requiring further study.
More recent research has highlighted a risk of QT prolongation – a disruption of the heart's electrical activity – and potentially fatal ventricular arrhythmias. Researchers have stressed that treatment involving the substance should involve rigorous cardiovascular monitoring.
Ibogaine has also been investigated beyond addiction.
Stanford Medicine researchers reported improvements in PTSD, depression, anxiety, and functioning among military veterans with traumatic brain injuries who underwent treatment in Mexico.
The observational study involved ibogaine combined with magnesium, which was administered to mitigate cardiac risks.
Presley Gerber Talks Experience With Ibogaine
Gerber described being frightened before his own experience with it.
He wrote: "I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this helps to not go into the situations you do that get ya there, but that's life sometimes. My mantras were love yourself, and this gotta be the last time for this reason."
Gerber continued: "Letting go of control didn't come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it. I knew why I was there."
He added: "I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself… we shall see."
Gerber added he was "Praying it's the last time I have to come back. Next time I'd like to choose," and also said about his time in rehab he "made some dope a friends in there."
His family publicly supported him during the treatment. Crawford wrote beneath the post: "You are a warrior! Walked thru fire to find yourself! So proud!"
'The Major Concern with Ibogaine is the Heart'
His sister, model and actress Kaia Gerber, 25, added: "That's my brother. I am so d--- proud."
Gerber's death came approximately six months after the treatment documented on Instagram.
A medical source told us: "Ibogaine has generated enormous interest because there are signs it could reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms in people with substance-use disorders. But this is still an experimental area of medicine. The evidence simply isn't developed enough for anyone to describe it as an established treatment.
"What makes ibogaine particularly interesting is that some people report a dramatic reduction in withdrawal symptoms and cravings after a single treatment. Researchers are trying to understand whether there is a genuine therapeutic effect and, if there is, how it can be delivered safely."
The insider added, "But the major concern with ibogaine is the heart. It can interfere with the heart's electrical activity and prolong the QT interval, which in some circumstances can trigger extremely dangerous abnormal rhythms. That is why proper screening and cardiac monitoring are so important.
Not 'Risk-Free'
"Calling ibogaine simply another psychedelic doesn't really capture the complexity of it. It has powerful psychoactive effects, but researchers are particularly interested in its potential impact on addiction, withdrawal, and cravings."
The source noted, "There is a huge difference between promising early research and a treatment that has been proven safe and effective through large clinical trials. Ibogaine remains firmly on the experimental side of that divide, and anyone considering it needs to understand that.
"One of the dangers is that the excitement surrounding ibogaine can run ahead of the science. There are effective, evidence-based treatments for opioid-use disorder already available, and an experimental psychedelic should not automatically be viewed as a replacement for them.
"Ibogaine is an intriguing area of research, but intriguing does not mean risk-free. Scientists still need much larger and better-controlled studies to establish who might benefit, appropriate dosing, and, crucially, how its potentially serious cardiovascular risks can be managed."