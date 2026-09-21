EXCLUSIVE: Presley Gerber's Psychedelic Treatment Linked to Severe Cardiac Risks

Gerber described being frightened before his own experience with it.

He wrote: "I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this helps to not go into the situations you do that get ya there, but that's life sometimes. My mantras were love yourself, and this gotta be the last time for this reason."

Gerber continued: "Letting go of control didn't come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it. I knew why I was there."

He added: "I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself… we shall see."

Gerber added he was "Praying it's the last time I have to come back. Next time I'd like to choose," and also said about his time in rehab he "made some dope a friends in there."

His family publicly supported him during the treatment. Crawford wrote beneath the post: "You are a warrior! Walked thru fire to find yourself! So proud!"