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Home > News > Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's Son Presley Dies at 27 in Rehab Facility After Struggles with Addiction

Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, has died at 27 on Sunday in a rehab center.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, has died at 27 on Sunday in a rehab center.

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Sept. 20 2026, Published 11:01 p.m. ET

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Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford, has died at 27, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the only son of the supermodel and Rande Gerber died Sunday at a rehab facility. An autopsy has not been completed yet.

Following the news of Presley's death, the rep for the couple and their only daughter Kaia Gerber, 25, told TMZ: "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."

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Presley's Past Mental Health Problems

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Presley was very open about his mental health issues before his death.
Source: MEGA

Presley was very open about his mental health issues before his death.

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Over the years, Presley was very open about his "scary" mental health issues.

Nearly one year before his death, Presley uploaded a seven-minute post and detailed his current treatment plan, plus listed the medication he was taking in December 2025.

In a black-and-white Instagram video, which he filmed while in a sauna, Gerber said: "Let's just give you an update. I feel like honesty is the best policy. Long story short, where I'm at currently."

He went on to share the medications he was taking, including buprenorphine, an opioid used to treat opioid use disorder, and two benzodiazepines, or "benzos," Xanax (alprazolam) or Valium (diazepam), which are most commonly used to treat anxiety.

Presley explained: "The benzos have been fluctuating up and down depending on what's been going on in my life. Unfortunately, I've had a lot of loss in many different forms recently, so that is not an excuse, but it's the reason why I am where I'm at now.

"Xanax (I take) a little bit at night or when the panic attacks are really, really bad."

Gerber continued: "I try to take as little of that as possible. The Valium, I take a little bit in the morning.

"I don't know if it's a little bit or a lot, who f------ knows at this point anymore. The doctors say a lot of different things, so it's kind of scary, but hopefully, between my research and their research and the world and God, we can figure this out."

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Supportive Sister

Kaia, who is a model like their mother Cindy, is the only sibling of Presley.
Source: MEGA

Kaia, who is a model like their mother Cindy, is the only sibling of Presley.

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Kaia, who is the only sibling of Presley, recently discussed her brother's mental health issues and decade-long struggle with drug addiction.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, the young model said: "When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone.

"I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing."

During the interview with the magazine, Kaia praised Presley for being open about his personal struggles, noting how their parents have always preferred to keep family issues out of the spotlight.

She said: "We have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I'm gonna be very human for everyone.' There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them."

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Presley’s Public Struggles

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Kaia recently praised her brother's approach to discussing his mental health with the world.
Source: MEGA

Kaia recently praised her brother's approach to discussing his mental health with the world.

Since 2019, Presley has made headlines for his struggles with substance abuse and mental health.

He ran into legal trouble in January 2019 when he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Later that year, he was sentenced to three years of probation and required to complete a DUI program and two days of community service.

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