Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's Son Presley Dies at 27 in Rehab Facility After Struggles with Addiction

Over the years, Presley was very open about his "scary" mental health issues.

Nearly one year before his death, Presley uploaded a seven-minute post and detailed his current treatment plan, plus listed the medication he was taking in December 2025.

In a black-and-white Instagram video, which he filmed while in a sauna, Gerber said: "Let's just give you an update. I feel like honesty is the best policy. Long story short, where I'm at currently."

He went on to share the medications he was taking, including buprenorphine, an opioid used to treat opioid use disorder, and two benzodiazepines, or "benzos," Xanax (alprazolam) or Valium (diazepam), which are most commonly used to treat anxiety.

Presley explained: "The benzos have been fluctuating up and down depending on what's been going on in my life. Unfortunately, I've had a lot of loss in many different forms recently, so that is not an excuse, but it's the reason why I am where I'm at now.

"Xanax (I take) a little bit at night or when the panic attacks are really, really bad."

Gerber continued: "I try to take as little of that as possible. The Valium, I take a little bit in the morning.

"I don't know if it's a little bit or a lot, who f------ knows at this point anymore. The doctors say a lot of different things, so it's kind of scary, but hopefully, between my research and their research and the world and God, we can figure this out."