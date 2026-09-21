Former Child Star Frankie Muniz Admits Hitting 'Rock Bottom' Just Weeks After Announcing Divorce: 'This Isn't the End'
Sept. 20 2026, Published 8:54 p.m. ET
Frankie Muniz has opened up on social media about his split from Paige Price, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an Instagram post, the Malcolm in the Middle star got vulnerable, admitting the last couple of months have been far from easy – however, he's now on his way to becoming a better version of himself.
Frankie Muniz Gets Candid About Divorce
Muniz wrote: "The last 6 weeks of my life have been a nightmare I’m praying to wake up from. Everything felt heavy, unclear, and like it was falling apart at the same time. I wouldn’t wish this season on anyone."
"The unexpected gift in the middle of it is that I've had nowhere to hide," he continued. "I’ve had time to sit with myself, do real self-reflection, and finally see the areas of my life that need work if I want to become a better version of me."
Frankie Muniz Admits to 'Hitting Rock Bottom'
"I read that sometimes hitting rock bottom is the thing that wakes you up," he added. "It forces the changes you needed to make all along so you can live the best life possible."
Muniz went on to say it's now time for him to start doing the "uncomfortable, unglamorous, necessary work" for a better life.
The former child star concluded with an encouraging message to others who might be struggling, telling them they're not "broken" but simply "being rebuilt."
Frankie Muniz Receives Support From Fans
Muniz's comments section was quickly flooded by supportive messages from fans, who are urging him to stay strong as he navigates these difficult circumstances.
One user wrote: "You will come through this, Frankie. I've been there a couple of times. It's bloody hard, but I got through it. My advice would be to ask for and accept help. Sending hugs."
A second said: "You can’t have the next part without this part. You got this. Reach out if you need to talk through it. Long drives or long walks will do wonders."
A third said: "Prayers to you. God has your back Frankie, and you are a human is ok to feel hurt, cry, and all that but it's our choice to see the beautiful in life, you are not alone, is just a bad moment, not a bad life... keep pushing."
Frankie Muniz and Paige Price's Relationship
Muniz and Price met back in 2016 at the 28th annual Frank Sinatra Celebrity Invitational Golf Tournament in Palm Desert, California.
Price was there working as a presenter and interviewer, while Muniz attended as a celebrity guest.
They began dating shortly after, and two years later, they got engaged.
They eloped in 2019, and in 2021, they welcomed their son Mauz.
In July, Muniz announced the divorce on Instagram.
At the time, he noted that they were both still committed to co-parenting Mauz with the "same teamwork and love [they've] always had."