Former Child Star Frankie Muniz Admits Hitting 'Rock Bottom' Just Weeks After Announcing Divorce: 'This Isn't the End'

Muniz's comments section was quickly flooded by supportive messages from fans, who are urging him to stay strong as he navigates these difficult circumstances.

One user wrote: "You will come through this, Frankie. I've been there a couple of times. It's bloody hard, but I got through it. My advice would be to ask for and accept help. Sending hugs."

A second said: "You can’t have the next part without this part. You got this. Reach out if you need to talk through it. Long drives or long walks will do wonders."

A third said: "Prayers to you. God has your back Frankie, and you are a human is ok to feel hurt, cry, and all that but it's our choice to see the beautiful in life, you are not alone, is just a bad moment, not a bad life... keep pushing."