EXCLUSIVE: Hilary Duff 'Blindsided' as Frankie Muniz Revives Old Feud by Revealing How Their Friendship Was 'Ruined' — 'She Has Zero Interest in Revisiting Teenage Trauma'

Bigmouth Frankie Muniz torpedoed the possibility of a friendly reunion with Agent Cody Banks costar Hilary Duff after claiming their friendship was wrecked when her stage mom allegedly had her cast in the 2003 film – when he wanted Kristin Kreuk to be his screen squeeze, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hilary Duff is reportedly upset after Frankie Muniz blamed her stage mom for casting her in 'Agent Cody Banks' instead of Kristin Kreuk.

Another insider said: "Frankie loves attention. He's using her name because no one asked what he's doing lately."

"Hilary was blindsided," said one industry source. "She's got three kids, a thriving career and zero interest in revisiting teenage trauma."

Sources said Duff wants no reunion with Muniz despite his recent claim he'd 'love to catch up.'

Muniz recently shared he'd "love to catch up."

But an insider added: "She's not returning that call. Not now. Not ever."

While Muniz is hoping to reconnect with his former co-star, he has said farewell to his Hollywood days many years ago.

The former actor told Us Weekly in September: "I’m so lucky taking that step back happened, because it made me appreciate everything more. It allowed me to do other things and realize a lot more about myself."

Muniz has since moved to Arizona to restart after his time in the industry.

He explained: "Honestly, I did not like L.A. So I moved to Arizona, and I love it. I feel like it saved my life in the sense that I started enjoying the little aspects of life more."