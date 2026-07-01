Frankie Muniz Stuns Fans With 'Unhinged' Divorce Announcement After 6-Year Marriage to Wife Paige

According to the Malcolm in the Middle star, the pair secretly spent some time apart, ultimately resulting in their decision to end their relationship permanently after ten years.

In the bizarre divorce announcement, Muniz, 40, posted an Instagram Reel of the pair dancing to the song Check Yes, Juliet by We The Kings.

The video's text read, "Who says you can't stay best friends with your baby momma?"

Muniz went on to elaborate on the "life update" in the caption.

"Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage," he said. "After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents. We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared."