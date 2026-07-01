Frankie Muniz Stuns Fans With 'Unhinged' Divorce Announcement After 6-Year Marriage to Wife Paige
July 1 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Frankie Muniz and Paige Price are headed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Malcolm in the Middle star, the pair secretly spent some time apart, ultimately resulting in their decision to end their relationship permanently after ten years.
Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Split After 10 Years
In the bizarre divorce announcement, Muniz, 40, posted an Instagram Reel of the pair dancing to the song Check Yes, Juliet by We The Kings.
The video's text read, "Who says you can't stay best friends with your baby momma?"
Muniz went on to elaborate on the "life update" in the caption.
"Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage," he said. "After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents. We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared."
Muniz's Post Branded 'Unhinged'
Muniz went on to praise Price for "everything she's done," pointing out her willingness to put aside her own dreams while he pursued his own.
"She was always my biggest supporter," he penned. "That foundation of respect and friendship isn’t going anywhere."
Fans found their casual but unusual approach to the announcement charming.
"This is like the most unhinged divorce announcement ever," one person on Instagram commented.
Another person added, "If only more marriages could end with the same mutual respect."
Couple Plans Coparenting Arrangement
He then laid out the plan for the family moving forward, which extended beyond parenting duties. In addition to raising their child, Mauz Mosley Muniz, the pair is also set to continue being business partners.
Muniz and Price jointly work on the actor's latest passion project, NASCAR racing. He drives the No. 33 Ford F-150 for Team Reaume.
He explained, "We’re excited to keep building Muniz Racing together and to co-parent our boy with the same teamwork and love we’ve always had."
"We’re closing one chapter with gratitude and opening the next with bright futures ahead, for us as individuals and especially for our son," Muniz continued. "Thank you for the love and support. We both choose to not entertain any questions on this matter. Please respect our families privacy during this time."
The couple also owned an olive shop, Outrageous Olive Oils and Vinegars, together, but no word on how operations for the business will move forward.
Muniz and Price Met in Daytona
Muniz and Price's relationship was always entangled in the racing world since they met during the traditional 500-mile race weekend in Daytona, Florida, in 2016.
They got engaged in November 2019 and eloped that same year. In 2020, they hosted a larger and more formal wedding ceremony.
He told People, "It was the most magical thing we’ve ever done together. I already love Paige more than a human can love someone, but this made me love her even more.”