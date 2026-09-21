Idaho 4 Killer Bryan Kohberger's Family Supports His Bid to Have Conviction Overturned — and Declares They 'Seek Answers to All the Questions Raised'

Kohberger is currently serving four consecutive life sentences at Idaho Maximum Security Institution near Boise after initially admitting to it.

Now, the former criminal justice student insists he is innocent.

"My actual innocence is my truth, and the plea, hinged on false promises and blatant disinformation, MUST be withdrawn," Kohberger said to the New York Times.

Two months ago, Kohberger claimed he was coerced into a false guilty plea, alleging ineffective assistance of counsel and arguing that his plea was involuntary.

He claimed he was misled about Idaho's death penalty system, believing it was guaranteed if he rejected the plea offer, along with his attorneys' failure to disclose certain pieces of evidence.