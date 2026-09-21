Idaho 4 Killer Bryan Kohberger's Family Supports His Bid to Have Conviction Overturned — and Declares They 'Seek Answers to All the Questions Raised'
Sept. 20 2026, Updated 8:32 p.m. ET
In convicted murderer Bryan Kohberger's bid to overturn the court's decision in the Idaho quadruple homicide, his family is ready to fight right alongside him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On July 2, 2025, Kohberger, 31, pleaded guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho students – Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin – that took place on November 13, 2022. The four roommates were found stabbed to death in their off-campus house, leaving two survivors unharmed – Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen.
'My Actual Innocence is My Truth'
Kohberger is currently serving four consecutive life sentences at Idaho Maximum Security Institution near Boise after initially admitting to it.
Now, the former criminal justice student insists he is innocent.
"My actual innocence is my truth, and the plea, hinged on false promises and blatant disinformation, MUST be withdrawn," Kohberger said to the New York Times.
Two months ago, Kohberger claimed he was coerced into a false guilty plea, alleging ineffective assistance of counsel and arguing that his plea was involuntary.
He claimed he was misled about Idaho's death penalty system, believing it was guaranteed if he rejected the plea offer, along with his attorneys' failure to disclose certain pieces of evidence.
'We Seek Answers to All the Questions That Have Been Raised'
Now, his family balances the heaviness of the young victims' deaths while simultaneously supporting Kohberger's attempt to prove his blamelessness.
The family told ABC News that their decision does not come from neglecting the victims' families' grief, but instead, holding space for them while they seek a "conclusive resolution" through the justice system.
"It comes from our family’s need to see that the complete and unvarnished truth is told. Like everyone, we seek answers to all the questions that have been raised, which can only be addressed through a proper trial, as opposed to an improper plea," the Kohbergers said.
Kohberger Seeks New Judge
In his new motion, Kohberger is also seeking a new judge whose sentencing won't be biased against him, as he claims Judge Steven Hippler was.
Hippler called the convicted killer "the worst of the worst," telling him he was irredeemable.
Kohberger is also pushing to move the case back to Latah County, where the murders occurred. A hearing for his new requests is scheduled for October 15, while the one for his post-conviction relief will have to wait until June 2027.
Pretrial hearings indicated capital punishment was always on the line for Kohberger, as first-degree murder is a crime punishable by death in the state of Idaho.
To avoid that possibility, the plea bargain was announced shortly before the trial was set to begin, despite his insistence that he was not guilty.
His Family Was Used Against Him
Forensic criminologist Dr. Brent Turvey, who was hired by Kohberger's legal team, told ABC News: "His family was used to induce him to take the plea. He didn’t know the strength of his own case.”
The family allegedly did not receive enough information regarding any evidence the defense had against Kohberger.
But according to PEOPLE, his parents Michael and MaryAnn, as well as his sisters Amanda and Melissa, were heavily involved in his legal counseling, which discussed his plea deal.
MaryAnn and Amanda were present on the day of his sentencing, with Melissa sending in a heart drawing of support. They have since tried to stay out of the public eye until now, with further words of support for their son and brother.
Kohberger has still not spoken about a motive or offered answers, as he refused to address the court during his sentencing and offer apologies to the victims' loved ones.