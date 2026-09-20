EXCLUSIVE: Alanis Morissette's 'Intuition' Exposed Manager's Theft
Sept. 20 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Alanis Morissette's "woman's intuition" helped uncover the multimillion-dollar theft carried out by her former business manager after she refused to ignore inconsistencies in her finances, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 52-year-old Canadian-American singer said she became suspicious while reviewing her accounts with her husband, Mario 'Souleye' Treadway, prompting repeated visits to a new business manager for answers.
'Something Felt Weird. A Woman's Intuition.'
Accountant Jonathan Todd Schwartz was sentenced to six years in federal prison in 2017 after pleading guilty to wire fraud and tax crimes involving $7.2million stolen from clients, including $4.8million from Morissette.
Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Morissette described the instinct which pushed her to keep investigating.
She said: "Something felt weird. A woman's intuition."
The singer added: "I just kept going into the new business manager's office over and over and saying, 'I need more information because something's up and I don't know what.'"
Morissette continued: "And I kept coming in to the point where, God bless, they said, 'Why are you here in this boardroom?' And I said, 'I still don't have the answer yet.'"
Singer Pressed for Answers Over Missing Money
The You Oughta Know singer took paperwork containing what she described as "inconsistencies" to her new team.
They questioned whether she had been spending large amounts of cash, but Morissette continued pressing for an explanation, saying she "stayed the course" and kept "showing up."
Her persistence ultimately preceded the discovery of Schwartz's theft. Morissette later addressed the court when he was sentenced and has spoken about her concerns assumptions about gender and wealth could affect how her experience was perceived.
The case was overseen by United States District Judge Dolly M. Gee. Morissette said she felt relieved to appear before a female judge because she had feared "bias against wealth, bias against women, bias against women knowing."
Reflecting on seeing Gee in court, Morissette said: "I just looked right at her. It was really actually quite corrective for me."
Former Accountant Apologizes for Betrayal
Schwartz, whose former clients included Gwyneth Paltrow and Beyonce, has since publicly acknowledged stealing from clients and apologized for his conduct after leaving prison.
Speaking last month on the Chatter That Matters podcast, Schwartz said he had not contacted Morissette since his sentencing because he believed doing so would "cause her more harm than good."
He added: "None of those people deserved my behaviour, and Alanis certainly did not. I mean, she was an incredibly wonderful client and I violated my fiduciary responsibility."
Schwartz also described what he would say if he encountered Morissette again and was given an opportunity to speak with her.
He said: "I would say, 'May I please speak to you for a moment?' and hope she says yes.
"I would cry and tell her how much pain and suffering I caused her, and I'm very sorry, and I hope she can forgive me, but I understand if she cannot."
Court Experience Marked Long Fraud Discovery
Morissette's account focuses on the period when she was attempting to reconcile figures that did not make sense to her, and on her determination to keep returning to the issue despite the frustration involved.
She said her experience of eventually being heard in court had been significant after the prolonged process of discovering what had happened to her money.
Morissette became one of the defining alternative rock voices of the 1990s with Jagged Little Pill, which sold millions worldwide and produce