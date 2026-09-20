EXCLUSIVE: Alanis Morissette's 'Intuition' Exposed Manager's Theft

Accountant Jonathan Todd Schwartz was sentenced to six years in federal prison in 2017 after pleading guilty to wire fraud and tax crimes involving $7.2million stolen from clients, including $4.8million from Morissette.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Morissette described the instinct which pushed her to keep investigating.

She said: "Something felt weird. A woman's intuition."

The singer added: "I just kept going into the new business manager's office over and over and saying, 'I need more information because something's up and I don't know what.'"

Morissette continued: "And I kept coming in to the point where, God bless, they said, 'Why are you here in this boardroom?' And I said, 'I still don't have the answer yet.'"