Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'Living in Limbo' at Sandringham as Epstein Investigation Stalls Over U.S. Files, Sources Reveal

Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was arrested by Thames Valley Police on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office and was released under investigation without being charged.

Police have said the investigation followed the release of Epstein-related files in the U.S. and involves allegations concerning his time as Britain's special representative for international trade and investment between 2001 and 2011.

The investigation centers, in part, on allegations that he shared confidential government information with Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied wrongdoing.

A source close to him told The Telegraph: "While Andrew remains under investigation after being arrested by Thames Valley Police seven months ago, he has effectively been living in limbo."