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Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'Living in Limbo' at Sandringham as Epstein Investigation Stalls Over U.S. Files, Sources Reveal

image of Ex-Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly living a secluded life at Sandringham as the investigation into his Jeffrey Epstein connection continues.

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Sept. 20 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly living a secluded life at Sandringham as he waits for police to determine whether he will face charges over allegations connected to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Seven months after his arrest, sources close to the former prince claim the investigation has left him "living in limbo" as authorities continue trying to obtain the unredacted versions of the Epstein files from the United States.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Remains Under Investigation

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image of The former prince was arrested in February amid an investigation into alleged misconduct in public office.
Source: MEGA

The former prince was arrested in February amid an investigation into alleged misconduct in public office.

Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was arrested by Thames Valley Police on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office and was released under investigation without being charged.

Police have said the investigation followed the release of Epstein-related files in the U.S. and involves allegations concerning his time as Britain's special representative for international trade and investment between 2001 and 2011.

The investigation centers, in part, on allegations that he shared confidential government information with Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied wrongdoing.

A source close to him told The Telegraph: "While Andrew remains under investigation after being arrested by Thames Valley Police seven months ago, he has effectively been living in limbo."

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Is Reportedly Keeping a Low Profile

image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly kept a low profile since his arrest.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly kept a low profile since his arrest.

According to The Telegraph, Mountbatten-Windsor has spent much of the year at Sandringham, where he now lives at Marsh Farm.

Sources said he has been encouraged to maintain a low profile while the investigation continues.

The source added: "Although there are no formal conditions which prevent him from travelling while this drags on, he cannot really stray far beyond his home. He cannot live his normal life as the police investigation goes on."

The Telegraph cited sources close to Mountbatten-Windsor who "vehemently denied" reports that claimed he had vacationed in the south of France.

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Police Are Seeking More Evidence

image of The investigation reportedly faces a hurdle over access to original documents and emails held in the U.S.
Source: MEGA

The investigation reportedly faces a hurdle over access to original documents and emails held in the U.S.

The investigation also appears to be facing an evidence hurdle.

Thames Valley Police have been working with the U.S. Department of Justice to obtain information potentially relevant to the case.

The Telegraph reported that British authorities are seeking original versions of emails rather than relying solely on documents already published by the DOJ.

An earlier informal request was reportedly unsuccessful, prompting a formal mutual legal assistance request.

A source close to Mountbatten-Windsor claimed: "In the meantime, Thames Valley Police seems to be no nearer being able to prove an allegation of misconduct in a public office, for which Andrew was detained back in February."

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image of The former prince is reportedly maintaining contact with some members of his family while remaining distant from King Charles.
Source: MEGA

The former prince is reportedly maintaining contact with some members of his family while remaining distant from King Charles.

While the investigation continues, Mountbatten-Windsor's relationship with his family has reportedly become more limited.

The Telegraph said he has barely spoken with King Charles, but remains in contact with Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

His life at Sandringham comes after a dramatic fall from royal life.

He was stripped of his remaining royal titles and honors in 2025 amid renewed scrutiny of his relationship with Epstein and was forced to leave Royal Lodge.

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