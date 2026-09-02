EXCLUSIVE: Kaia Gerber Opens Up on Brother Presley's Addiction Struggles
Sept. 2 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Cindy Crawford's cover girl daughter, Kaia Gerber, is dishing about brother Presley [Gerber]'s mental health woes and decade-long struggle with drug addiction – and how the double-whammy impacted the close-knit clan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone," confided Kaia, 25, who admitted to putting her own needs aside during her sibling's crises. "I think that's also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing."
Presley Opens Up About Addiction Struggles
Kaia and Presley, 27, are the only children of the mannequin mom, 60, and hubby Rande Gerber, 64 – George Clooney's Casamigos Tequila cofounder.
In December, Presley – who's fought an opiate addiction and had a near-fatal fentanyl overdose that briefly left him in a coma – discussed some of his issues in an Instagram video, revealing he'd been on multiple prescription medications, including buprenorphine, Xanax, and Valium, to treat his "panic attacks."
He explained: "Unfortunately, I've had a lot of loss in many different forms recently, so that is not an excuse, but it's the reason why I am where I'm at now."
Kaia Praises Brother's Candid Confession
At the time, Presley shared that he was telling his story to hopefully help others and elaborated: "So you feel like you're not alone, because that is how I feel most of the time, and I have a feeling that if I say all of this, a lot of people will at least know that there's someone else going through it.
"And the second thing is, hopefully I find some people out here [who] are willing to help or know someone that can help."
Kaia Praises Brother for Speaking Out
Now, his younger sister is praising Presley's openness.
"My parents, for most of our lives, were very, very private – didn't share anything – and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I'm gonna be very human for everyone.' There's only so much you can hide from the world."
Kaia added: "And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you're ashamed of them."