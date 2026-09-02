EXCLUSIVE: Kaia Gerber Opens Up on Brother Presley's Addiction Struggles

Cindy Crawford's cover girl daughter, Kaia Gerber, is dishing about brother Presley [Gerber]'s mental health woes and decade-long struggle with drug addiction – and how the double-whammy impacted the close-knit clan, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone," confided Kaia, 25, who admitted to putting her own needs aside during her sibling's crises. "I think that's also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing."