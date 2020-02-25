‘Misunderstood’ Presley Gerber Spotted At Drug Testing Facility Following DUI Arrest The model is reportedly completing a program as part of his plea deal.

Presley Gerber was spotted going into a drug testing facility center on Monday, February 24.

As Page Six reported, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber made his way into the facility after being dropped off by his girlfriend, Cameron Robinson.

After about ten minutes in the center, he walked out to purchase a meal at a nearby 7-Eleven before returning to the treatment center where Page Six learned he is completing his DUI program following last year’s DUI arrest.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported in January 2019, Gerber was pulled over in Beverly Hills around 4AM for speeding in his Tesla. The 19-year-old failed a field sobriety test after officers noted he “reeked of booze.” He was later arrested, booked for DUI and later released on $15k bail.

At the time, Presley’s lawyer, Scott Spindel, released a statement, saying, “Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the necessary steps to address the allegations.

Gerber eventually took a deal and pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of driving with a .08% blood-alcohol content in exchange for two days of community service and three years of probation. He was also ordered to complete a DUI program.

While entering the facility, Gerber, for the most part, was low-key in his oversized Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt and a baseball cap, but his recent face tattoo remained visible.

As Radar readers recall, the model was upset with negative critiques about his new ink. He tatted the word “MISUNDERSTOOD” on his right cheek, claiming he doesn’t “feel very understood.”

“If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing. It says misunderstood, because that’s how I felt my entire life.”

Then he threatened nitpickers who still had something to say after his explanation.

“If anyone has s— SHOULD BE S**T to say to me about this, or anything else, or my family, or how I grew up … I will give you my address — I promise — and you can come say it to my face,” he threatened.