Presley Gerber is slamming all critics who may have something negative to say about his face tattoo.

The model, 20, recently inked his right cheekbone with the word “MISUNDERSTOOD” in capital letters and took to Instagram Live to defend his latest body art.

“You don’t know how I feel. You’re not in my head,” he explained to viewers of his Live.

When a user asked for the reasoning behind his tat, he responded, “I don’t feel very understood, I guess.”

In the video, according to Page Six, he continued to explain, “If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing. It says misunderstood, because that’s how I felt my entire life.”

But Presley didn’t end the live without a few choice words for the nitpickers.

“If anyone has s— to say to me about this, or anything else, or my family, or how I grew up … I will give you my address — I promise — and you can come say it to my face,” he threatened.

Despite being the child of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, readers know Presley has had some low moments.

In January 2019, RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed he was pulled over in Beverly Hills around 4AM for speeding in his Tesla. After failing a field sobriety test, he was arrested and booked for DUI. He was later released on $15k bail.

At the time, Presley’s rep told Radar: “Presley Gerber has no criminal record and has never been arrested. Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the steps necessary to address the allegations.”

Presley later took a plea deal.

Ahead of his arrest, Radar learned Presley had been a party animal.

“Those kids are always wasted, they just do grown-up stuff with Rande and Cindy all the time,” the source snitched about Presley and his 18-year-old model sister, Kaia Gerber.

“They drink at parties all the time, they don’t have a regular life,” the source continued, noting their A-List parents often join them. Life “is just one big party.”