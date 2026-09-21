EXCLUSIVE: How Cindy Crawford Called Son Presley a 'Warrior' Before His Death Aged 27
Sept. 21 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Cindy Crawford hailed her son Presley Gerber as a "warrior" and told him she was "so proud" as he publicly documented his battle with addiction just months before his death at age 27, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The supermodel, 60, offered the emotional message after Gerber shared an Instagram video in March showing him preparing to undergo ibogaine treatment in Mexico.
Cindy Crawford Praises 'Warrior' Son Presley Gerber
It was confirmed on Monday, September 21, Gerber, the only son of Crawford and businessman Rande, 64, died while staying at a rehabilitation facility. His cause of death has not been confirmed, and an autopsy is pending.
Crawford wrote beneath one of her son's final online posts: "You are a warrior! Walked thru the fire to find yourself! So proud!"
His father also publicly supported his son, writing: "I'm so proud of you and your courage. Facing what's hard takes real strength, and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much."
The family messages appeared beneath a candid post in which Gerber described undergoing what he called an ibogaine "flood dose."
Gerber wrote: "Pre-Ibogaine Flood Dose – quiet moment before everything changed. I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this helps to not go into the situations you do that get ya there, but that's life sometimes.
"My mantras were love yourself and (this) gotta be the last time for this reason. Letting go of control didn't come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it. I knew why I was there. I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself… we shall see… praying it's the last time I have to come back."
Ibogaine is a psychoactive compound derived from the Tabernanthe iboga plant. It has been studied experimentally for its potential to address withdrawal symptoms and cravings associated with substances including opioids, cocaine, and alcohol.
The substance is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance in the US and cannot legally be prescribed there.
Presley Gerber's Family Speaks Out After Death
Research has also examined its potential application for post-traumatic stress disorder.
Gerber's death was confirmed after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reported that he had died while at a rehabilitation facility.
A representative for Crawford, Rande and Kaia said: "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."
Gerber had spoken publicly about his mental health and substance use.
In 2019, he was arrested for driving under the influence and subsequently sentenced to three years' probation, ordered to complete a DUI program and perform community service.
Kaia Gerber Talks Brother Presley's Struggles
He also pursued a modeling career, having followed Crawford into the fashion industry at a young age.
Kaia recently discussed the impact her brother's struggles had on their family while promoting the FX series The Shards.
She told Vogue: "When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone."
Kaia, 25, added: "I think that's also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing."
Sources tell us his family has been left "devastated" by Presley's death and are "desperate" for an explanation for his early death.