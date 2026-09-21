Cindy Crawford Shared Emotional Hopes for Son Presley and Daughter Kaia Gerber's Futures Just Days Before His Tragic Death at 27 in Rehab Facility

Days before her son's tragic death at 27, the former supermodel gushed that even though she didn't think her children were quite ready to have kids, it was something she looked forward to experiencing.

Cindy Crawford recently shared her hopes that her son, Presley Gerber , and daughter, Kaia Gerber, would one day make her a grandmother, RadarOnline.com revealed.

Cindy Crawford was looking forward to the day when Presley or Kaia made her a grandmother.

Presley's life was cut short when he died at a Santa Monica, California, rehab facility on Sunday, September 20, following a decade-long struggle with addiction and mental health issues. The 27-year-old reportedly suffered an apparent overdose , although a full autopsy has yet to be completed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

"One thing I really am looking forward to is being a grandmother. I’m at the age where a lot of my friends are starting to have grandkids, and even though I don’t think either one of my kids is close, I do hope I get to experience that, because it looks really fun," Crawford told Net-A-Porter about welcoming grandchildren with her husband of 28 years, Rande Gerber .

Cindy Crawford admitted she tried to 'back off' on giving her kids constant advice once they became adults.

The interview took place over the summer as the family enjoyed their annual getaway at their longtime vacation home on a sprawling seven-acre island in Canada's Lake Muskoka, Ontario.

Crawford also praised her own "great" mother for knowing when to bite her tongue, saying she was "pretty good at not giving advice unless you ask for it."

"I’ve realized that’s really hard to do, but now that my kids are older, I do try to," the Meaningful Beauty cosmetics founder confessed.

Crawford admitted she's had to learn to loosen the reins as Presley and Kaia, 25, entered adulthood.

"When they become adults, all of a sudden you’re like, okay, I’ve got to back off here. It might not be the way I would do it, but you know..." she explained.