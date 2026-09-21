Cindy Crawford Shared Emotional Hopes for Son Presley and Daughter Kaia Gerber's Futures Just Days Before His Tragic Death at 27 in Rehab Facility
Sept. 21 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
Cindy Crawford recently shared her hopes that her son, Presley Gerber, and daughter, Kaia Gerber, would one day make her a grandmother, RadarOnline.com revealed.
Days before her son's tragic death at 27, the former supermodel gushed that even though she didn't think her children were quite ready to have kids, it was something she looked forward to experiencing.
Cindy Crawford Was 'Looking Forward' to Becoming a Grandmother
"One thing I really am looking forward to is being a grandmother. I’m at the age where a lot of my friends are starting to have grandkids, and even though I don’t think either one of my kids is close, I do hope I get to experience that, because it looks really fun," Crawford told Net-A-Porter about welcoming grandchildren with her husband of 28 years, Rande Gerber.
Presley's life was cut short when he died at a Santa Monica, California, rehab facility on Sunday, September 20, following a decade-long struggle with addiction and mental health issues. The 27-year-old reportedly suffered an apparent overdose, although a full autopsy has yet to be completed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
Cindy Crawford Struggled With Giving Kids Constant Advice
The interview took place over the summer as the family enjoyed their annual getaway at their longtime vacation home on a sprawling seven-acre island in Canada's Lake Muskoka, Ontario.
Crawford also praised her own "great" mother for knowing when to bite her tongue, saying she was "pretty good at not giving advice unless you ask for it."
"I’ve realized that’s really hard to do, but now that my kids are older, I do try to," the Meaningful Beauty cosmetics founder confessed.
Crawford admitted she's had to learn to loosen the reins as Presley and Kaia, 25, entered adulthood.
"When they become adults, all of a sudden you’re like, okay, I’ve got to back off here. It might not be the way I would do it, but you know..." she explained.
Presley Gerbert Was Candid About His Struggles
Crawford notably steered clear of discussing her son's years-long struggles with addiction and mental health issues, a painful chapter Kaia addressed in an August Vogue profile. She revealed her famous parents had long tried to keep deeply personal family matters "private" and out of the spotlight, until Presley began openly chronicling his battles on social media.
"My parents, for most of our lives, were very, very private and didn’t share anything — and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I’m gonna be very human for everyone,'" she told the fashion publication
"There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them," she added while referring to a December 2025 Instagram video in which Presley detailed a full breakdown of his various medications and reasons for taking them, including anxiety and PTSD.
Cindy Crawford Called Son Presley a 'Warrior'
However, the couple made no secret of how proud they were of Presley as he fought to overcome his demons and get his life back on track.
When he traveled to Mexico in March to undergo ibogaine therapy — involving the powerful psychedelic that has been studied for its potential to combat opioid addiction and PTSD — both of Presley's parents publicly rallied behind their son and praised his courage for taking on a grueling process he admitted "terrified" him.
"You are a warrior! Walked thru (sic) the fire to find yourself! So proud!" Crawford shared in the comments, while Presley responded, "Love you, mama!!!"