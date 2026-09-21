Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber, 27, Died From Apparent 'Overdose' While 'Living With Several Others at LA Rehab Facility'

While the Medical Examiner has not determined the official cause of death, TMZ reports the 27-year-old's family has been told his death was the result of an apparent overdose.

A formal autopsy is set to be conducted on Monday, September 21, and it is expected that the results should include toxicology testing to reveal exactly what substances were in Presley's body when he died.

"The investigation is still ongoing and there is limited information available," the medical examiner said in a statement. "Death was pronounced at 09:45 hours on September 20, 2026, by responding paramedics. The Santa Monica Police Department is the investigating law enforcement agency."

Following the news of Presley's death, the rep for the couple and their only daughter Kaia Gerber, 25, told the outlet: "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."