Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber, 27, Died From Apparent 'Overdose' While 'Living With Several Others at LA Rehab Facility'
Sept. 21 2026, Published 11:49 a.m. ET
Presley Gerber reportedly suffered a fatal overdose while living with several other people at a rehab facility, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber passed away on Sunday at a home in Los Angeles.
An Autopsy on Presley Gerber Will Be Performed
While the Medical Examiner has not determined the official cause of death, TMZ reports the 27-year-old's family has been told his death was the result of an apparent overdose.
A formal autopsy is set to be conducted on Monday, September 21, and it is expected that the results should include toxicology testing to reveal exactly what substances were in Presley's body when he died.
"The investigation is still ongoing and there is limited information available," the medical examiner said in a statement. "Death was pronounced at 09:45 hours on September 20, 2026, by responding paramedics. The Santa Monica Police Department is the investigating law enforcement agency."
Following the news of Presley's death, the rep for the couple and their only daughter Kaia Gerber, 25, told the outlet: "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."
Presley Gerber Wanted to Help Other Addicts
Presley was open about his struggles with drug abuse and spoke frequently about his battles with depression. Speaking on the podcast Studio 22 in 2023, he said: "(Mental health) is an issue. It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it."
But the model realized he could be an inspiration for others with similar fights.
"That’s really what I want to do, help people, whether you're depressed, you're struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body," he continued. "I mean it could be anything, and there's no judgment."
Kaia Gerber Praises Her Brother's Honesty
His family stood by him during his struggles, including younger sister Kaia. After Presley made a video in December 2025 going into great detail about the various medications he was taking, along with his struggles with anxiety and PTSD, Kaia, 25, praised her brother.
"My parents, for most of our lives, were very, very private and didn’t share anything — and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I’m gonna be very human for everyone,'" she told Vogue in an interview published in August.
"There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them," she continued.
Presley Gerber Tried Experimental Treatments
Presley had recently traveled to Mexico to undergo an experimental treatment for addiction, which he shared in what would become his final social media message.
"I knew why i was there. I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself….We shall see….Praying it’s the last time I have to come back. Next time I’d like to choose," he told followers.
His parents applauded their son for trying to rid himself of his addictive habits.
Legendary supermodel Crawford, 60, called her son a "warrior" in the comments, adding that he "walked through the fire" to "find" himself.
Entrepreneur Rande, 64, raved, "I’m so proud of you and your courage. Facing what’s hard takes real strength, and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much."