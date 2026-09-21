Presley Gerber Admitted He Was 'Absolutely Terrified' Before Undergoing Psychedelic Drug Treatment in Mexico Just 6 Months Before His Death at 27

According to reports, the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber passed away on Sunday at a rehab facility. An autopsy has not been completed yet.

Presley Gerber admitted he was "absolutely terrified" before undergoing psychedelic drug treatment in Mexico just six months before his death at 27, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Months before his death, Presley was vulnerable about undergoing a "pre-ibogaine flood dose" while at a Mexican clinic.

The drug is derived from an African shrub and is reported to alleviate withdrawal symptoms from other substances. Ibogaine is administered in a high-dose shot and has a psychoactive effect.

The drug is a controlled Schedule 1 substance in the United States.

However, in countries like Canada, Brazil, and Mexico, people struggling with drug addiction can obtain a prescription for aid. In Mexico, specialized clinics administer the medicine, such as Beond Ibogaine, where Gerber visited.

Speaking about how he persevered through the treatment, Gerber wrote online: "My mantras were love yourself, and this gotta be the last time for this reason. Letting go of control didn’t come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it.

"I knew why I was there. I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself… We shall see… Praying it’s the last time I have to come back."