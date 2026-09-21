Presley Gerber Admitted He Was 'Absolutely Terrified' Before Undergoing Psychedelic Drug Treatment in Mexico Just 6 Months Before His Death at 27
Sept. 21 2026, Updated 10:47 a.m. ET
Presley Gerber admitted he was "absolutely terrified" before undergoing psychedelic drug treatment in Mexico just six months before his death at 27, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to reports, the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber passed away on Sunday at a rehab facility. An autopsy has not been completed yet.
Preston Gerber Underwent Psychedelic Drug Treatment
Months before his death, Presley was vulnerable about undergoing a "pre-ibogaine flood dose" while at a Mexican clinic.
The drug is derived from an African shrub and is reported to alleviate withdrawal symptoms from other substances. Ibogaine is administered in a high-dose shot and has a psychoactive effect.
The drug is a controlled Schedule 1 substance in the United States.
However, in countries like Canada, Brazil, and Mexico, people struggling with drug addiction can obtain a prescription for aid. In Mexico, specialized clinics administer the medicine, such as Beond Ibogaine, where Gerber visited.
Speaking about how he persevered through the treatment, Gerber wrote online: "My mantras were love yourself, and this gotta be the last time for this reason. Letting go of control didn’t come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it.
"I knew why I was there. I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself… We shall see… Praying it’s the last time I have to come back."
Gerber Praises Clinic Staff
Gerber praised the clinic which he once feared, calling their team "incredibly caring kind and on-their-s---."
He added, "Helps a lot haha. And I made some dope a-- friends there."
The company was honored by Gerber's candor and praise.
They responded, "Thank you for sharing this so openly. We know how much courage that moment takes, and we’re really proud of you for facing it with so much honesty and heart. It was an honor to support you."
Cindy Crawford and Family Supported Gerber's Treatment
Gerber's family also expressed love and support. His mother, actress Cindy, wrote, "You are a warrior! Walked (through) the fire to find yourself! So proud!"
His father Rande said, "I'm so proud of you and your courage. Facing what’s hard takes real strength, and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much."
"That's my brother I am so d--- proud," wrote his sister, Kaia Gerber.
Preston Gerber Dies at 27
Gerber died Sunday at a rehab facility, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The family's rep confirmed to TMZ: "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult time and painful time."
His cause of death is pending an autopsy and review.
In life, Gerber's struggle with drug addiction landed him in legal trouble.
In January 2019, he was arrested for driving under the influence.
Gerber was sentenced to three years of probation, ordered to complete a DUI program, and perform two days of community service.