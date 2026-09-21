Presley Gerber's Heartbreaking Final Post Revealed After Death at 27 in Rehab Facility Following Addiction Battle
Sept. 21 2026, Published 4:58 a.m. ET
Presley Gerber struck a series of modeling poses in what would become his final Instagram post before his tragic death at 27, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The social media update has since become a place for friends and fans to leave heartbreaking comments about his passing.
Presley Gerber Shared Final Instagram Post 46 Days Before His Death
In the snapshots, Gerber wore a casual all-black look in what appeared to be a backyard. His prominent neck and arm tattoos were on display. He tagged the brand Vuori in the caption.
He had not posted anything in more than a month and was in an undisclosed rehab center at the time he died, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner. An autopsy has not been completed to determine his cause of death.
Presley's heartbroken family, including his parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and his supermodel sister, Kaia Gerber, asked "for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."
Paris Hilton Made Comment in Post Hours Before Presley Gerber's Death
It appeared that Paris Hilton may have known about Presley's passing hours before TMZ broke the news of his death at 7:42 pm PST. The pair shared a close bond, and he proudly posed for smiling photos at the January premiere of her documentary, Infinite Icon.
"Love you bro," Hilton wrote at some point between 1 and 2 p.m. PST, long before word of his death became public.
Other pals wrote that they regretted not keeping tabs on Presley, especially during his long social media absence.
"I should’ve checked up on you more. I am so sorry I didn’t. I love you, bro," one person commented.
The modeling shots were Presley's first Instagram post since March, when he shared a video of himself undergoing Ibogaine treatment, a powerful hallucinogen used to treat opioid addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Presley Gerber 'Faced What I Had Been Running From' in Second to Last Instagram Post
Presley had traveled to Mexico to undergo the treatment, saying he hoped it was for the last time in his heartbreaking caption.
"I knew why i was there. I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself….We shall see….Praying it’s the last time I have to come back. Next time I’d like to choose," he told followers.
His parents applauded their son for trying to rid himself of his addictive habits, as he'd spent a decade battling substance abuse and mental health issues.
Presley Gerber Was Surrounded by Family at Final Public Appearance
Legendary supermodel Crawford, 60, called her son a "warrior" in the comments, adding that he "walked through the fire" to "find" himself.
Entrepreneur Rande, 64, raved, "I’m so proud of you and your courage. Facing what’s hard takes real strength, and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much."
Presley's last public appearance was in May, when he supported sister Kaia at the launch of her collection with luxury denim brand Re/Done.
He looked healthy and happy posing for photos alongside his sister.