Presley Gerber's Heartbreaking Final Post Revealed After Death at 27 in Rehab Facility Following Addiction Battle

It appeared that Paris Hilton may have known about Presley's passing hours before TMZ broke the news of his death at 7:42 pm PST. The pair shared a close bond, and he proudly posed for smiling photos at the January premiere of her documentary, Infinite Icon.

"Love you bro," Hilton wrote at some point between 1 and 2 p.m. PST, long before word of his death became public.

Other pals wrote that they regretted not keeping tabs on Presley, especially during his long social media absence.

"I should’ve checked up on you more. I am so sorry I didn’t. I love you, bro," one person commented.

The modeling shots were Presley's first Instagram post since March, when he shared a video of himself undergoing Ibogaine treatment, a powerful hallucinogen used to treat opioid addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder.