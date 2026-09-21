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Home > News > Presley Gerber

Cindy Crawford Branded Son Presley a 'Warrior' Months Before Death as He Began Psychedelic Drug Treatment in Mexico Which Left Him 'Terrified’

picture of Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Cindy Crawford praised late son Presley while he underwent Ibogaine treatment in Mexico in a bid to beat addiction woes.

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Sept. 21 2026, Published 6:16 a.m. ET

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Cindy Crawford praised her late son Presley by calling him a "warrior" months before his death aged 27.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the supermodel, 60, commented on an Instagram post published by Presley as he discussed undergoing Ibogaine treatment in Mexico.

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Family's Pride Over Presley's Bid To Beat Addiction

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picture of Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley had his family's backing during psychedelic drug treatment.

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Ibogaine is a naturally occurring psychoactive substance derived from an African shrub that is reported to help withdrawal symptoms and reset brain pathways.

After Presley wrote about his experience, his family left supportive comments, with Cindy writing: "You are a warrior! Walked thru the fire to find yourself! So proud!"

His sister Kaia, 25, added: "That's my brother. I am so damn proud."

And his father Rande, 64, gushed: "I'm so proud of you and your courage. Facing what's hard takes real strength and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much."

Ibogaine is illegal in the U.S. but it is legal to possess and administer in Mexico, making the country a popular location for treatment.

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'I Was Absolutely Terrified'

picture of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley shared footage of himself in Mexico explaining process.

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Presley, who died at a rehab facility on Sunday, shared footage of himself at a wellness clinic in Cancun, in March where he took part in a ritual and prayer.

In his video, Gerber is standing in a garden while a woman gently touches his face and rubs her hands together.

Alongside the video he wrote: "Pre Ibogaine Flood Dose – quiet moment before everything changed.

"I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this (helps to not go into the situations you do that get ya there but that’s life sometimes.)

"My mantras were love yourself and lis gotta be the last time for this reason. letting go of control didn’t come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it. I knew why I was there.

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'Praying It's The Last Time I Come Back'

picture of Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley has been a model since he was 15.

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Presley Gerber's Heartbreaking Final Post Revealed After Death at 27 in Rehab Facility Following Addiction Battle

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Kaia Gerber Praised Brother Presley’s Honesty About Mental Health and Addiction Struggles Just Weeks Before His Tragic Death at 27

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"I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself …. We shall see…. Praying it’s the last time I have to come back.

"Next time I’d like to choose. And absolutely can’t forget the incredible caring kind and on their s--t team. Helps a lot haha. And I made some dope ass friends there."

Presley was signed by IMG Models when he was 15 and modelled for brands including Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, and Bottega Veneta.

In 2019 he was arrested for driving under the influence and was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to complete a DUI programme and two days of community service.

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picture of Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Presley, here with sister Kaia, died in a rehab center on Sunday.

He spoke frequently about his struggles with depression and substance abuse.

Speaking on podcast Studio 22 in 2023, Presley said: "(Mental health) is an issue. It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it.

"That’s really what I want to do, help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment."

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