Cindy Crawford Branded Son Presley a 'Warrior' Months Before Death as He Began Psychedelic Drug Treatment in Mexico Which Left Him 'Terrified’

Ibogaine is a naturally occurring psychoactive substance derived from an African shrub that is reported to help withdrawal symptoms and reset brain pathways.

After Presley wrote about his experience, his family left supportive comments, with Cindy writing: "You are a warrior! Walked thru the fire to find yourself! So proud!"

His sister Kaia, 25, added: "That's my brother. I am so damn proud."

And his father Rande, 64, gushed: "I'm so proud of you and your courage. Facing what's hard takes real strength and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much."

Ibogaine is illegal in the U.S. but it is legal to possess and administer in Mexico, making the country a popular location for treatment.