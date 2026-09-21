Cindy Crawford Branded Son Presley a 'Warrior' Months Before Death as He Began Psychedelic Drug Treatment in Mexico Which Left Him 'Terrified’
Sept. 21 2026, Published 6:16 a.m. ET
Cindy Crawford praised her late son Presley by calling him a "warrior" months before his death aged 27.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the supermodel, 60, commented on an Instagram post published by Presley as he discussed undergoing Ibogaine treatment in Mexico.
Family's Pride Over Presley's Bid To Beat Addiction
Ibogaine is a naturally occurring psychoactive substance derived from an African shrub that is reported to help withdrawal symptoms and reset brain pathways.
After Presley wrote about his experience, his family left supportive comments, with Cindy writing: "You are a warrior! Walked thru the fire to find yourself! So proud!"
His sister Kaia, 25, added: "That's my brother. I am so damn proud."
And his father Rande, 64, gushed: "I'm so proud of you and your courage. Facing what's hard takes real strength and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much."
Ibogaine is illegal in the U.S. but it is legal to possess and administer in Mexico, making the country a popular location for treatment.
'I Was Absolutely Terrified'
Presley, who died at a rehab facility on Sunday, shared footage of himself at a wellness clinic in Cancun, in March where he took part in a ritual and prayer.
In his video, Gerber is standing in a garden while a woman gently touches his face and rubs her hands together.
Alongside the video he wrote: "Pre Ibogaine Flood Dose – quiet moment before everything changed.
"I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this (helps to not go into the situations you do that get ya there but that’s life sometimes.)
"My mantras were love yourself and lis gotta be the last time for this reason. letting go of control didn’t come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it. I knew why I was there.
'Praying It's The Last Time I Come Back'
"I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself …. We shall see…. Praying it’s the last time I have to come back.
"Next time I’d like to choose. And absolutely can’t forget the incredible caring kind and on their s--t team. Helps a lot haha. And I made some dope ass friends there."
Presley was signed by IMG Models when he was 15 and modelled for brands including Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, and Bottega Veneta.
In 2019 he was arrested for driving under the influence and was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to complete a DUI programme and two days of community service.
He spoke frequently about his struggles with depression and substance abuse.
Speaking on podcast Studio 22 in 2023, Presley said: "(Mental health) is an issue. It is such a big part of my life. It’s a 24/7 job, and there’s so much to it.
"That’s really what I want to do, help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment."