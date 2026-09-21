EXCLUSIVE: Charles Manson Follower Denied Parole for 19th Time

As Hinman lay dying, Beausoleil and fellow convicted Manson family members, including Susan Atkins and Mary Brunner – who flipped and became a witness for the prosecution – reportedly took turns smothering him with a pillow.

Beausoleil, a musician and actor, was sentenced to death in 1970 but saw his sentence commuted to life by the California Supreme Court in 1973. At a sanity hearing that year he shouted, "I'm at war with everybody in this courtroom ... you better pray I never get out!"

Beausoleil said in a 1981 interview that he supplied members of the Straight Satans Motorcycle Club with bad mescaline from Hinman and that the gang wanted their money back, explaining that the unhinged episode was an attempt to get the cash.

Hinman's cousin, Kay Hinman Martley, said the killer got lucky already when his sentence was commuted and never wants to see him have the opportunity to go free.