EXCLUSIVE: Charles Manson Follower Denied Parole for 19th Time
Sept. 21 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
One of the most vicious members of the infamous Manson Family has been denied parole for the 19th time and is not likely to see the sky again as a free man, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Robert "Bobby" Beausoleil, now 78, was convicted of the first murder committed by Charles Manson's minions. The baby-faced killer captured and tortured his roommate Gary Hinman for three days with the help of the psychopathic guru himself, before hacking his victim to death with a samurai sword in his Topanga Canyon home in 1968.
Beausoleil’s Death Sentence Was Commuted
As Hinman lay dying, Beausoleil and fellow convicted Manson family members, including Susan Atkins and Mary Brunner – who flipped and became a witness for the prosecution – reportedly took turns smothering him with a pillow.
Beausoleil, a musician and actor, was sentenced to death in 1970 but saw his sentence commuted to life by the California Supreme Court in 1973. At a sanity hearing that year he shouted, "I'm at war with everybody in this courtroom ... you better pray I never get out!"
Beausoleil said in a 1981 interview that he supplied members of the Straight Satans Motorcycle Club with bad mescaline from Hinman and that the gang wanted their money back, explaining that the unhinged episode was an attempt to get the cash.
Hinman's cousin, Kay Hinman Martley, said the killer got lucky already when his sentence was commuted and never wants to see him have the opportunity to go free.
Beausoleil Eligible for Parole Again in 2029
"I constantly have hope that they'll do the right thing and keep these people in prison," she said in 2019. "This man does not belong outside the walls of prison."
Several key members of the bloodthirsty Manson Family, which murdered nine innocent people – including actress Sharon Tate – remain behind bars, Patricia Krenwinkel, Charles "Tex" Watson and Bruce Davis.
Leslie Van Houten secured parole and was moved to a transitional living facility in 2023.
Manson died of natural causes behind bars in 2017, as did Susan Atkins in 2009.
Beausoleil will become eligible for parole again in 2029 when he is 81.