EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono 'Ending Decades-Long Beatles Feud'

Sources said the ailing artist, now confined to a wheelchair, often rings up her slain husband's bandmate and closest pal, McCartney, from her life in seclusion on her 600-acre farm in the upstate New York town of Franklin for advice on business matters, their legacy and Lennon's now 50-year-old son Sean Ono Lennon, who is also a musician and producer.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Yoko and McCartney, 84, have had a difficult relationship since the band shattered way back in 1969, with multiple reports of clashes between the two over everything from song credits and who was to blame for the breakup of the band.

McCartney and guitarist George Harrison, who died from cancer in 2001, openly bristled at Yoko's presence in the studio in the final days of the group, with McCartbet saying he didn't "think any of us particularly liked it," and that her presence was "an interference in the workplace."

John was gunned down by crazed fan Mark David Chapman on Dec. 8, 1980, and when McCartney made a move to change the songwriting credits for Beatles songs he was the primary writer for from Lennon-McCartney to McCartney-Lennon years later, Yoko was enraged.