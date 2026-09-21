EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono 'Ending Decades-Long Beatles Feud'
Sept. 21 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
The Long and Winding Road has led to a startling new closeness between Paul McCartney and the woman many credited with breaking up the Beatles – Yoko Ono, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"These days they have a very special bond that Yoko cherishes very much while she deals with getting older and living out of the spotlight," said a source close to the 93-year-old widow of John Lennon.
Yoko and McCartney’s Feud Spanned Decades
Sources said the ailing artist, now confined to a wheelchair, often rings up her slain husband's bandmate and closest pal, McCartney, from her life in seclusion on her 600-acre farm in the upstate New York town of Franklin for advice on business matters, their legacy and Lennon's now 50-year-old son Sean Ono Lennon, who is also a musician and producer.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Yoko and McCartney, 84, have had a difficult relationship since the band shattered way back in 1969, with multiple reports of clashes between the two over everything from song credits and who was to blame for the breakup of the band.
McCartney and guitarist George Harrison, who died from cancer in 2001, openly bristled at Yoko's presence in the studio in the final days of the group, with McCartbet saying he didn't "think any of us particularly liked it," and that her presence was "an interference in the workplace."
John was gunned down by crazed fan Mark David Chapman on Dec. 8, 1980, and when McCartney made a move to change the songwriting credits for Beatles songs he was the primary writer for from Lennon-McCartney to McCartney-Lennon years later, Yoko was enraged.
McCartney Later Cleared Yoko of Blame
She even threatened to take legal action, with her lawyer saying: "He and John made an agreement 40 years ago that they would share credit in this way. To change it now, well, John's not here to argue."
However, within a year, the two resolved the issue, with McCartney saying in 2003 he was "happy with the way it is and always has been."
Then he later admitted that Yoko was never responsible for breaking up the Beatles.
"We were breaking up on our own," he said. "John was already looking for something else. Yoko just opened his eyes to a new way of being."
McCartney Says Pair ‘Made Our Peace’
Now, he said their phone calls have brought them closer than ever.
"I thought she was pushy, which I think I was wrong. We finally made our peace," he said. "John would have been very pleased."