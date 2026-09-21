EXCLUSIVE: Secret Princess Diana Tapes Set to 'Pile Even More Pain' on King Charles

Producers have obtained hours of conversations secretly recorded in 1991 between Diana and her friend James Colthurst – material subsequently used by Andrew Morton for his book Diana: Her True Story.

A royal source claimed: "For Charles, these secret Diana tapes threaten to reopen an intensely difficult chapter just as the controversy surrounding Earl Spencer's book has brought Diana and the breakdown of their marriage back into headlines. They will pile even more pain on Charles.

"Whatever Diana says about Charles in these recordings will be picked apart word by word.

"These tapes come from an extraordinarily unhappy period in the marriage. They are Diana's perspective at that moment, rather than a complete account of everything that happened, but that distinction can easily become lost when material this intimate is broadcast around the world."

The insider continued, "There is a sense that Charles cannot escape being pulled back into events from more than three decades ago. First there are allegations from Diana's brother, and now there will be hours of Diana discussing her life and relationships in her own voice."

Richard Life, senior vice president of acquisitions and co-productions for Cineflix Rights, said: "What really sets Diana Unheard apart is the unique opportunity to hear several hours of intimate recordings of the Princess – her own story in her own voice at a pivotal point in her life."