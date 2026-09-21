Prime Madeleine McCann Suspect Admits He Was '150 Yards From Resort' When Missing British Toddler Vanished

However, he denies any connection to the three-year-old's case.

German police previously named him as their prime suspect in the suspected kidnapping and murder of Madeleine, who disappeared in 2007 while her parents Kate and Gerry McCann dined 100 yards away.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Brueckner told of how police had stopped him with a "van full of drugs" as he attempted to make a quick getaway from Praia da Luz the evening she went missing.

He said: "I was on the beach, not far from Maddie's hotel, selling drugs.