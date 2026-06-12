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Home > True Crime > Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann Chief Suspect Christian Brueckner Blasts he 'F---ing Hates' Missing Toddler for Wrecking his Life

picture of Christian Brueckner and Madeleine McCann
Source: MEGA

Christian Brueckner has ben recorded saying he 'hates' missing toddler Madeleine McCann for wrecking his life.

June 12 2026, Published 7:59 a.m. ET

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The chief suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann says he "f---king" hates the British toddler for ruining his life.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Christian Brueckner has been filmed talking about the missing child and the footage, allegedly captured secretly, was posted on social media.

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'People Think I Lilled Maddie'

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picture of Christian Brueckner
Source: MEGA

The German claims he cannot go out in public due to being linked with Madeleine's disappearance.

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The convicted rapist, who is suspected of abducting and murdering Madeleine by German cops, gleefully smirks as he gets in a pal’s car and evades police appointed to follow him.

Brueckner is filmed saying: "Yes, but Maddie f----s my life, you know, so why should I be sorry?

"She’s f---ing my life. The whole time. I can't go out of the street. People think I killed Maddie. She's f---ing my life."

On the cops tailing him, he said: "They don't know where I am. Because I left the house, jumped in your car, and we go. Otherwise they would follow me when I walk around or with a bicycle."

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Playing Down Madeleine Links

picture of Madeleine McCann
Source: MEGA

Brueckner replied 'of course not' when quizzed if he anything to do with the toddler going missing.

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Asked what would happen if he wanted to leave Germany and crossed the border, Brueckner replies: "I have no idea what they do there."

He adds that he doesn’t know if it’s true that his electronic tag stops working if he leaves Germany, and says he could cut it off "if he wants to."

Asked if he had anything to do with Madeleine's disappearance, he says: "Of course not."

Brueckner laughed as he was filmed saying: "I wasn’t telling you where I was when Maddie disappeared."

He then adds: "I've said too much."

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Planning To 'Write A Book'

picture of Christian Brueckner
Source: MEGA

Brueckner claims he intends to tell his story in a memior.

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Brueckner also criticised the German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters, moaning: "I can't believe that he's still working. He destroyed the life of a human."

He denies raping an American woman he was convicted of attacking, and says he is planning to "write a book all about it."

Brueckner adds: "The whole world knows me as a rapist of an old woman, and this was not only a rape, this was really torture.

"But it wasn’t me, and I can prove that it wasn’t me. My lawyers, they believe, they know that it wasn’t me.

"So is it possible, man, I'm a pedophile and I’m raping an old woman? I mean, two, how do you say, kinks?"

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picture of Madeleine McCann
Source: MEGA

Brueckner has never been charged over Madeleine’s disappearance.

He arrogantly says he is "not afraid" British police will extradite him and jokes he plans to leave Germany.

He then corrects himself and says: "No, why would I go when the German government pay my money here?"

He explains how police follow him at a distance monitoring his electronic ankle tag which “is the best” he can hope for at the moment.

But despite officers being there to protect him from vigilantes Brueckner, 49, says he refuses to speak to them, tell them where he is going – and laughs when they struggle to follow him

Brueckner was freed from jail in September after serving a seven-year prison sentence for the rape of an elderly woman at her home in Praia da Luz, Portugal in 2005.

The man has been continuously monitored by German officers since, but this surveillance is reportedly coming to an end.

Brueckner has never been charged over Madeleine’s disappearance and maintains that he had no involvement.

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