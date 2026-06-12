Madeleine McCann Chief Suspect Christian Brueckner Blasts he 'F---ing Hates' Missing Toddler for Wrecking his Life

The convicted rapist, who is suspected of abducting and murdering Madeleine by German cops, gleefully smirks as he gets in a pal’s car and evades police appointed to follow him.

Brueckner is filmed saying: "Yes, but Maddie f----s my life, you know, so why should I be sorry?

"She’s f---ing my life. The whole time. I can't go out of the street. People think I killed Maddie. She's f---ing my life."

On the cops tailing him, he said: "They don't know where I am. Because I left the house, jumped in your car, and we go. Otherwise they would follow me when I walk around or with a bicycle."