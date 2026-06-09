Madeleine McCann Evidence Breakthrough: Investigators Handed Key Files on Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner Nearly 20 Years After Toddler's Disappearance

Investigators in Germany have claimed they have physical evidence linked to Brueckner that Madeleine is dead, but nothing forensic.

Madeleine, just 3 years old at the time, disappeared in 2007 while on a family vacation in Portugal. At the time, her parents, Gerry and Kate, were looked at as suspects before being cleared, but several theories on what could have happened have been suggested.

One theory, offered by Helge Busching, the ex-associate of Brueckner, claimed he attempted to rob the McCanns' apartment when he encountered the little girl.

"He can say I am innocent. I know what he was doing, I saw it with my proper eyes. I know he's a dangerous man," Busching said of Brückner at the time.