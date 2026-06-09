Madeleine McCann Evidence Breakthrough: Investigators Handed Key Files on Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner Nearly 20 Years After Toddler's Disappearance
June 9 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Investigators on the Madeline McCann case have been handed key police files on prime suspect Christian Brueckner, RadarOnline.com can reveal, almost 20 years after the toddler was snatched while on vacation.
According to The Sun, sources in Germany have revealed a dossier given to Operation Grange officers includes shock evidence on the convicted rapist.
'These Developments Are Huge'
Operation Grange, launched in 2011, is the multi-million-dollar UK Home Office-funded investigation into Madeleine's disappearance, working alongside Portuguese and German authorities.
"These developments are huge. It shows the Met's interest in Brueckner is real," the insider explained. "They are after him – like the Germans."
The latest update could go a long way in extraditing Brueckner from Germany to the UK for questioning about the little girl's disappearance.
The 49-year-old was released from prison in September 2025, after serving a seven-year sentence for sexually assaulting an elderly woman in Portugal in 2005. He is currently under 24-hour surveillance and protection by the German police, and was previously photographed biking to a supermarket in Kiel, Germany.
Madeleine McCann's Mysterious Disappearance
Investigators in Germany have claimed they have physical evidence linked to Brueckner that Madeleine is dead, but nothing forensic.
Madeleine, just 3 years old at the time, disappeared in 2007 while on a family vacation in Portugal. At the time, her parents, Gerry and Kate, were looked at as suspects before being cleared, but several theories on what could have happened have been suggested.
One theory, offered by Helge Busching, the ex-associate of Brueckner, claimed he attempted to rob the McCanns' apartment when he encountered the little girl.
"He can say I am innocent. I know what he was doing, I saw it with my proper eyes. I know he's a dangerous man," Busching said of Brückner at the time.
Disturbing Evidence Found on Christian Brückner's Property
While Brueckner has denied having any involvement in Madeleine's disappearance, during a search of his former residence in 2016, investigators discovered disturbing content on his hard drive.
The hard drive, according to a previous report, was found underneath the prime suspect's buried dog, and included messages said to have been written Brueckner, and displayed his fantasies about drugging a young girl and her mom outside of a preschool before abusing the child.
It has also been reported that the hard drive included picture files on it from Portugal at the time Madeleine was kidnapped.
A Skype chat in which Brueckner allegedly wrote he wanted to "capture something small and use it for days," was also found, as well as 75 swimsuits for adolescent girls, and, allegedly, photographs depicting child abuse.
Gerry and Kate McCann: 'The Search Goes on to Find Her'
Police are also said to have discovered discarded pieces of children's clothing and photos of kids the same age as Madeleine at a factory Brueckner owned.
Prosecutors have yet to bring charges against Brueckner. Earlier this month, Madeleine's parents declared their commitment to solving the sad mystery of what happened to their daughter.
"The search goes on to find her, to achieve some justice, to make the world that bit safer," the McCanns said in a statement.
They added, "We remain very grateful for all our support - from friends and family, people we know and those we don't – and from the police and authorities for their continued determination and effort. Thank you.
"For Madeleine, who we love and miss every day, we will never give up. Kate, Gerry and family."
Gerry and Kate, along with their other kids, twins Sean and Amelie, recently attended a prayer vigil marking the day of her disappearance.