Exclusive Video Interview: Madeleine McCann Claimant Determined To Help Other Abuse Victims Impacted By 'Trauma,' Says 'You Can't Be Ashamed'
The woman who believes she could be Madeleine McCann told RadarOnline.com exclusively that she wants to help others who have been abused after confronting the man who allegedly molested her as a child back in Poland.
Julia Wendell, 21, who is now based in a Los Angeles safehouse with private investigator Dr. Fia Johannson after fleeing Wroclaw amidst her search for answers, said there can be a light at the end of the tunnel for others who have endured pain and mistreatment.
"Even when I didn't have so much money, I bought food for people who needed food and I found a job for a person who is homeless, so I always try to help people. But now, I think I can really help," Wendell told RadarOnline.com reporter Samantha Benitz, noting she is determined to be there for those in need.
"My goal is to help children and teenagers and adult people who experienced trauma ... not only sexually abusing, but any type of violence in their childhood [and] in their life," she added.
Wendell bravely told the camera, "As I said earlier, you don't have to feel ashamed. It's nothing shameful. You can't be ashamed. Your abuser should be ashamed."
The 21-year-old is widely known from the attention garnered via her now-deactivated Instagram account titled @IAmMadeleineMcCann. Wendell has similar birthmarks and a coloboma in her eye similar to the 3-year-old British toddler snatched from a hotel room in Praia da Luz back in 2007 and believes she could be the missing child all grown up.
Hospital records also mysteriously showed the young woman never existed in the Polish city that she was supposedly raised in — that is, until the age of five, adding another layer of complexity to her case.
Looking back on her younger years, Wendell confessed to RadarOnline.com that she was "ashamed" of the "things that I did after I was molested."
"I risked my health, my life, because I met many people who I didn't know for bad things, sexual things. I named myself a whore many times because I couldn't find on the internet any articles about this," she shared.
At age 16, Wendell said she realized she was acting out because of the trauma.
"Don't be ashamed," she said to others impacted by abuse. "Try to give yourself understanding and try to help yourself."
Wendell spoke candidly about her past actions as an active investigation into her identity and alleged molester remains underway. DNA results are also right around the corner, Dr. Fia said, stating that may or may not link her to the missing McCann.