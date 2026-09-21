Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Photos

HOT PHOTOS! Charlize Theron Attends Africa Outreach Project in LA, Penelope Cruz Stuns At San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain

RADAR ONLINE Has All The Hottest Pics. See What All The Celebs Have Been Up To!
Source: MEGA

RADAR ONLINE Has All The Hottest Pics. See What All The Celebs Have Been Up To!

Sept. 21 2026, Published 8:58 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

RADAR ONLINE Has All The Hottest Pics.

Scroll Down To See What All The Celebs Have Been Up To!

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
charlize
Source: MEGA

Charlize Theron attended the Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party 2026 held at the Universal Studios Backlot on September 19, 2026 in Universal City, Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
kikkardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening night held at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, Ca. on September 19, 2026.

Article continues below advertisement
ciara movia
Source: MOVI INC

Ciara got behind the mic during the iHeart Music Festival to spark candid conversations about women's health and HIV prevention with Gilead, alongside podcast host Loren LoRosa and Dr Contessa Metcalfe

READ MORE ON PHOTOS
Photo of Erika Kirk and Donald Trump

Erika Kirk Throws Support Behind Trump at Republican Convention in New Photos — 1 Year Following Husband Charlie's Assassination

Photo of Farrah Abraham and Marissa Jade

'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham and 'Mob Wives' Star Marissa Jade Seen in Tiny Bikinis in Austin — After They're Ripped for Viral Video

penelopecruz
Source: MEGA
Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Penelope Cruz looks stunning on the red carpet as she attended 'The invite' screening during 74th San Sebastian International Film Festival at Victoria Eugenia Theatre on September 19.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.