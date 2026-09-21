HOT PHOTOS! Charlize Theron Attends Africa Outreach Project in LA, Penelope Cruz Stuns At San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain
Sept. 21 2026, Published 8:58 a.m. ET
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Charlize Theron attended the Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party 2026 held at the Universal Studios Backlot on September 19, 2026 in Universal City, Los Angeles.
Kim Kardashian at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening night held at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, Ca. on September 19, 2026.
Ciara got behind the mic during the iHeart Music Festival to spark candid conversations about women's health and HIV prevention with Gilead, alongside podcast host Loren LoRosa and Dr Contessa Metcalfe
Penelope Cruz looks stunning on the red carpet as she attended 'The invite' screening during 74th San Sebastian International Film Festival at Victoria Eugenia Theatre on September 19.