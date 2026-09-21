HOT PHOTOS! Charlize Theron Attends Africa Outreach Project in LA, Penelope Cruz Stuns At San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain

Tom Cruise is living up to his Top Gun image by splashing a fortune choppering his new female “best pal” around Britain – after he “fell in love” with the way she's overcome her disability.

It's all over all right. On May 14, just one day before news broke that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are allegedly headed toward a divorce, the singer was spotted house-hunting on her own in Beverly Hills, RadarOnline.com revealed.

Penelope Cruz looks stunning on the red carpet as she attended 'The invite' screening during 74th San Sebastian International Film Festival at Victoria Eugenia Theatre on September 19.

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Ciara got behind the mic during the iHeart Music Festival to spark candid conversations about women's health and HIV prevention with Gilead , alongside podcast host Loren LoRosa and Dr Contessa Metcalfe

Kim Kardashian at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening night held at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, Ca. on September 19, 2026.

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