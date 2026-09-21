Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > 60 Minutes

Patrick Clancy and New Wife Confirm They Are 'Starting a Family' — And Will Tell Kids About the Heartbroken Dad's Late Children

picture of Patrick Clancy and Dr Rachel Danis
Source: @60MINUTES;YOUTUBE

Patrick Clancy and Dr Rachel Danis opened up about their plans to start in a family during '60 Minutes' interview.

Contact us by Email

Sept. 21 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Patrick Clancy and his new wife have confirmed they are starting a family — three-and-a-half years after the death of his three children.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Patrick and Dr Rachel Danis revealed their plans during an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday night.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Can't Wait To Tell Them About Their Brothers And Sister'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Patrick Clancy and Dr Rachel Danis
Source: @60MINUTES;YOUTUBE

Patrick told interviewer Ross Douthat he will be open about his late children to any new family members.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s their first interview since Patrick’s ex-wife Lindsay Clancy's case ended with a controversial mistrial earlier this month, having strangled their children to death inside their Massachusetts home.

While the newlyweds didn't confirm if they are currently expecting, when correspondent Ross Douthat asked "and you guys are starting a family?", Rachel confirmed "yeah" with a smile and nod.

The couple, who married this April in New York City, said that they plan to tell their child about Patrick's late children Cora, Dawson and Callan.

Patrick explained: "I think every parent can agree, you have different relationships with your kids, but they're all your kids.

"And I can't wait to tell them about their brothers and sister."

Article continues below advertisement

Strangled In Their Home

picture of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy
Source: @60MINUTES;YOUTUBE

Lindsay killed her three children Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy before attempting suicide.

Article continues below advertisement

The TV interview took place just weeks after Patrick had an emotional courtroom reunion with his ex-wife during her high-profile murder trial.

Lindsay was charged with three counts of first-degree murder for killing Cora, five, Dawson, three, and eight-month-old Callan on January 24, 2023.

The nurse, 36, killed the children with exercise bands in the basement after sending Patrick out of the home to pick up medicine from CVS and a takeout order from a local restaurant.

She then tried to kill herself, cutting her wrists and neck and jumping from the second-floor bedroom window. Lindsay survived but was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay's Severe Postpartum Depression Claims

picture of lindsay clancy
Source: @60MINUTES;YOUTUBE

Lindsay was left partially paralyzed after suicide bid.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
A Charles Manson follower is denied parole for the 19th time, adding decades behind bars once again.

EXCLUSIVE: Charles Manson Follower Denied Parole for 19th Time

Photo of Bryan Kohberger mugshot

Idaho 4 Killer Bryan Kohberger's Family Supports His Bid to Have Conviction Overturned — and Declares They 'Seek Answers to All the Questions Raised'

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-three did not deny killing her children but pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, saying she was suffering from severe postpartum depression and psychosis at the time.

Since the trial, many social media users have discussed rumors regarding Patrick's involvement in his children's deaths.

Some of them also accused him of being the one who killed them, rather than his ex-wife.

In a statement to Boston 25 News, Patrick's lawyer, Howard Cooper, addressed the conspiracy theories.

"This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Patrick Clancy
Source: @60MINUTES;YOUTUBE

Patrick has been accused of playing a part in the death of his children.

Cooper added that the rumors have started to effect his client's reputation, career, life, and his ability to focus on "preserving the memory of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy and supporting other women facing perinatal mental health challenges.”

In 2024, Patrick and his two sisters started The Heard Foundation. Their goal is to open Massachusetts' first postpartum treatment center.

Shortly after releasing the statement, Cooper began sending cease and desist notices to social media users posting "defamatory'' content about the Clancy family.

"While Patrick and his family consider taking legal action against you in this matter, we hereby demand that you immediately cease and desist from publishing further about our clients and that you remove all prior offending statements from the internet,'' the notice read.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.