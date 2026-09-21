Patrick Clancy and New Wife Confirm They Are 'Starting a Family' — And Will Tell Kids About the Heartbroken Dad's Late Children

It’s their first interview since Patrick’s ex-wife Lindsay Clancy's case ended with a controversial mistrial earlier this month, having strangled their children to death inside their Massachusetts home.

While the newlyweds didn't confirm if they are currently expecting, when correspondent Ross Douthat asked "and you guys are starting a family?", Rachel confirmed "yeah" with a smile and nod.

The couple, who married this April in New York City, said that they plan to tell their child about Patrick's late children Cora, Dawson and Callan.

Patrick explained: "I think every parent can agree, you have different relationships with your kids, but they're all your kids.

"And I can't wait to tell them about their brothers and sister."