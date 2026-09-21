Patrick Clancy and New Wife Confirm They Are 'Starting a Family' — And Will Tell Kids About the Heartbroken Dad's Late Children
Sept. 21 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET
Patrick Clancy and his new wife have confirmed they are starting a family — three-and-a-half years after the death of his three children.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Patrick and Dr Rachel Danis revealed their plans during an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday night.
'I Can't Wait To Tell Them About Their Brothers And Sister'
It’s their first interview since Patrick’s ex-wife Lindsay Clancy's case ended with a controversial mistrial earlier this month, having strangled their children to death inside their Massachusetts home.
While the newlyweds didn't confirm if they are currently expecting, when correspondent Ross Douthat asked "and you guys are starting a family?", Rachel confirmed "yeah" with a smile and nod.
The couple, who married this April in New York City, said that they plan to tell their child about Patrick's late children Cora, Dawson and Callan.
Patrick explained: "I think every parent can agree, you have different relationships with your kids, but they're all your kids.
"And I can't wait to tell them about their brothers and sister."
Strangled In Their Home
The TV interview took place just weeks after Patrick had an emotional courtroom reunion with his ex-wife during her high-profile murder trial.
Lindsay was charged with three counts of first-degree murder for killing Cora, five, Dawson, three, and eight-month-old Callan on January 24, 2023.
The nurse, 36, killed the children with exercise bands in the basement after sending Patrick out of the home to pick up medicine from CVS and a takeout order from a local restaurant.
She then tried to kill herself, cutting her wrists and neck and jumping from the second-floor bedroom window. Lindsay survived but was left paralyzed from the waist down.
Lindsay's Severe Postpartum Depression Claims
The mom-of-three did not deny killing her children but pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, saying she was suffering from severe postpartum depression and psychosis at the time.
Since the trial, many social media users have discussed rumors regarding Patrick's involvement in his children's deaths.
Some of them also accused him of being the one who killed them, rather than his ex-wife.
In a statement to Boston 25 News, Patrick's lawyer, Howard Cooper, addressed the conspiracy theories.
"This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims."
Cooper added that the rumors have started to effect his client's reputation, career, life, and his ability to focus on "preserving the memory of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy and supporting other women facing perinatal mental health challenges.”
In 2024, Patrick and his two sisters started The Heard Foundation. Their goal is to open Massachusetts' first postpartum treatment center.
Shortly after releasing the statement, Cooper began sending cease and desist notices to social media users posting "defamatory'' content about the Clancy family.
"While Patrick and his family consider taking legal action against you in this matter, we hereby demand that you immediately cease and desist from publishing further about our clients and that you remove all prior offending statements from the internet,'' the notice read.