Patrick Clancy's New Wife Dr. Rachel Danis Blasts 'Twisted' Attacks Against Him — and Says He's 'The Most Selfless Father and Supportive Partner'

The couple began dating after he parted ways with Lindsay, who sat behind bars to await trial. Patrick and Lindsay's divorce was not completed and finalized until mid-2026.

However, it was first initiated about 13 months after the January 2023 incident, which resulted in the death of their children.

Patrick's choice to seek out a new relationship while his ex-wife navigated the legal system came with concern from the public.

Meanwhile, Lindsay received an outpouring of support from members of the public who believed she acted from a place of insanity caused by postpartum depression.

Danis insisted the public's idea of the relationship was wrong.

"I was just a girl that met a guy running in Central Park on a really cold Saturday. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that," she pushed back.