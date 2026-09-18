Patrick Clancy's New Wife Dr. Rachel Danis Blasts 'Twisted' Attacks Against Him — and Says He's 'The Most Selfless Father and Supportive Partner'
Sept. 18 2026, Published 10:55 a.m. ET
Patrick Clancy's new wife has been left disgusted by the criticism he received following Lindsay Clancy's murder mistrial.
He faced scrutiny after his ex-wife was accused of murdering their children, but his new wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, rushed to his defense, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rachel Danis Defends New Husband Patrick Clancy
Danis joined Patrick to speak on 60 Minutes after the case ended in a mistrial.
“I don’t understand how the story’s been so twisted,” she said in a promotional clip.
She further spoke to Patrick's character, saying, "But I would hope people know that Pat is, as I said before, the most selfless father and supportive partner."
Patrick's Attorney Slams Conspiracy Theories
Patrick also received support from his attorney, who claimed he was the subject of a "relentless, escalating and destructive defamation campaign."
Conspiracies about Patrick's alleged involvement in the brutal attack began swirling online. Attorney Howard Cooper told Boston 25 the theorists "appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims."
Further reinforcing the claim that Patrick was subjected to defamation, the lawyer said the theories "resulted in real-life threats to his reputation, livelihood, and life."
Danis Clears Up Details About Relationship
The couple began dating after he parted ways with Lindsay, who sat behind bars to await trial. Patrick and Lindsay's divorce was not completed and finalized until mid-2026.
However, it was first initiated about 13 months after the January 2023 incident, which resulted in the death of their children.
Patrick's choice to seek out a new relationship while his ex-wife navigated the legal system came with concern from the public.
Meanwhile, Lindsay received an outpouring of support from members of the public who believed she acted from a place of insanity caused by postpartum depression.
Danis insisted the public's idea of the relationship was wrong.
"I was just a girl that met a guy running in Central Park on a really cold Saturday. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that," she pushed back.
Patrick Testifies at Trial
Prosecutors alleged Lindsay murdered her children around 5:33 p.m. EST on January 24, 2023. During the trial, Patrick testified he wasn't home at the time.
When he came home from allegedly running errands, he found the children dead. Lindsay also attempted to take her life and was taken to the hospital.
While taking the stand, Patrick claimed Lindsay allegedly told him following the incident, "she heard a man’s voice telling her if she didn’t do it now, she would lose her chance, or something like that."
Patrick claimed she never previously disclosed to him she was hearing voices nor that she suffered from "psychosis."
The jury ultimately could not reach a verdict on the case with a lone holdout juror.
The judge declared the case a mistrial.