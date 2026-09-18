Donald Trump Slams 'Leakers' from his Own Administration — 'Those Dirty Dogs will Pay a Big Price'
Sept. 18 2026, Published 8:55 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has blasted “leakers" from his own administration, branding them "dirty dogs."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, took aim at his MAGA critics during a Truth Social rant on Thursday following a series of behind-the-scenes reports on the Iran war.
Trump's Fierce Message For 'Leakers'
Trump has repeatedly claimed the conflict would be over in a matter of weeks, despite the war now into its seventh month.
Insiders have told how the commander-in-chief was warned about taking action by his own advisors, and it's these leaks which have particularly irked the president.
He wrote: "Keep on leaking you dirty dogs! When we find you, you will pay a big price!!!"
Trump was responding to an editorial in The Washington Post addressing the war in Iran and a Wall Street Journal report last month revealing that his then-director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, advised him against launching Operation Epic Fury on February 28.
Trump 'Surrounded By Naysayers'
Marc Thiessen's piece condemned the "self-serving leaks" and said they had ultimately only served to demonstrate "what a courageous decision Trump made" when choosing to stop the nuclear threat posed by Tehran while "surrounded by naysayers" and “doves.”
The journalist argued the "most tragic mistake that world leaders made over the past century was the failure to take the words of the monsters of history seriously" – naming Vladimir Lenin, Adolf Hitler and Osama Bin Laden. He claimed Trump had bucked the trend and made "the bravest foreign policy decision any president has done in my lifetime."
"Even if it hurts him politically in November, he will be rewarded by history," Thiessen concluded.
'Long Term Jail Sentences Will Be Sought!'
The president branded the piece "very interesting. A must read!,” before laying into the "leakers."
Trump previously lashed out at leakers in August after it was reported he had had an argument with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at Camp David over a reported shortfall on U.S. missile stockpiles as a result of the war.
"The ‘leakers’ of these treasonous statements are being hunted down," the president fumed. "Long term jail sentences will be sought!"
Meanwhile, RadarOnline.com recently told how Trump has been called out by a former White House official, as the president's crumbling relationship with Canada was scrutinized.
Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security during Trump's first term, took to Substack to air his grievances, claiming that the president can't hack it when it comes to his allies.
"Canada is demonstrating, for every democracy watching, that the response to Trump's bullying should be neither submission nor hysteria… but the calm construction of alternatives," Taylor wrote. "Our allies aren't leaving because they hate America. They're leaving because they miss us, and they can’t stand the bully who’s holding us hostage."
Since returning to the White House for a second term, Trump has hit Canada with 50 percent tariffs. The 80-year-old has also moved to ban imports, including dairy, lumber, cars, and alcohol. In response, Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has been exploring a closer relationship with the European Union.
Taylor said, "Trump spent two years mocking Canada as America's future 51st state. This week, Europe offered to make Canada its first."
The Blowback author criticized Trump's "mind-melting incompetence" and branded him "the stupidest man" who has held office in Washington.