Donald Trump Slams 'Leakers' from his Own Administration — 'Those Dirty Dogs will Pay a Big Price'

Trump has repeatedly claimed the conflict would be over in a matter of weeks, despite the war now into its seventh month.

Insiders have told how the commander-in-chief was warned about taking action by his own advisors, and it's these leaks which have particularly irked the president.

He wrote: "Keep on leaking you dirty dogs! When we find you, you will pay a big price!!!"

Trump was responding to an editorial in The Washington Post addressing the war in Iran and a Wall Street Journal report last month revealing that his then-director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, advised him against launching Operation Epic Fury on February 28.